"Love Is Mine" by Vidda is A Perfect Chicago Style R&B Track

SoundCloud is witnessing engagement in the gallery of the Newbie artist Vidda. His R&B and Soul music "Love is Mine" is a mesmeric track fans will love to listen.

Vidda - Love Is Mine

End

-- Music has great connection with its place of origin. Be it hip hop which reminds of New York streets back to 80s or be it Blues music that for which Chicago is regarded as the hub. However SoundCloud site has made it possible for global music fans to enjoy authentic music sitting in any corner of the globe. It is that music streaming platform that has build connection between artists and their motivators and faded the boundaries by making different music genre to receive global fame. One new artist who has recently dropped beautiful R&B and soul music is Vidda. His latest track "" is a masterpiece that will compel music lovers to stay hooked in SoundCloud.is born and raised in Illinois, Chicago. Growing amidst a music environment, Chicago was destined to have a career in music. Although he is quite new in his profession, his tracks show no signs of imperfection and depicts his professionalism and dedication to the craft He is also an avid hip hop rapper and dropped some hip hop tracks that are loaded with the right attitude and the perfect music required for true hip hop.The latest track "" is a beautiful track that featured his extraordinary voice texture. The introspective lyrics and the sensational music score give a fresh approach to R&B and soul music. The tracks of Vidda are perfectly blended with jazz, blues and gospel influences and gives the use of "Chicago Style" music. All of Vidda's compositions and mixes are perfect to set the mood in any occasion. This soulful track "Love is Mine" delivers gives love angles to R&B genre. Music enthusiasts to witness him performing live, get in touch with him through his official website. Fans and music lovers, register your SoundCloud account to feel the hypnotic tracks of Vidda.