Elbow Lesion Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Elbow Lesion Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Elbow Lesion Market

Contact

Mr. Shah

12067016702

sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Mr. Shah12067016702

End

--An elbow joint is made up of three bones namely, humerus, radius, and ulna. There are several important muscles that cross the elbow joint giving the strength and movement. Elbow disorder may involve arm muscles, elbow ligaments, tendons, and bones in the arm. Chronic pain of extensors at the elbow is known as tennis elbow. Over use of elbow and sports injuries can cause various elbow conditions. Golfers, Baseball pitchers, tennis players, and boxers are most susceptible to elbow disorders. Different types of elbow disorders include medial epicondylitis, lateral epicondylitis, olecranon bursitis, osteoarthritis, dislocation or fracture of the elbow, ligaments strains and sprains, and osteochondritis dissecans. Elbow disorders can be diagnosed by physical examination and studying patient history, x-rays, computerized tomography scan, magnetic resonance imaging, electromyography, and biopsy of bursa fluid.Increasing geriatric population highly prone to bone injury and rising number of sports related injuries driving growth of the elbow lesion marketRise in prevalence of elbow tendon, increasing incidence of elbow joint pain, and growth in healthcare investment are factors driving growth of the global market for elbow lesion. According to the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) tennis elbow was prevalent in 1%-3% of UK population in 2012. It has been observed that people above 60 years are more afflicted with elbow pain. Therefore, rapidly growing geriatric population and increasing incidence of arm fracture due to accidents are expected to drive growth of the elbow lesion market in the near future.Platelet-rich plasma – An effective antidote for tennis elbowThe elbow lesion market is classified on the basis of treatment methods into surgical and non-surgical therapies. Arthroscopic surgery and open surgery are types of surgical therapies performed. Non-surgical therapies comprise drugs and physical therapy.Various non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS) such as ibuprofen, aspirin, and cortisone are administered to control pain. Other drugs used for treatment of elbow pain include botulinum toxin and hyaluronate propelling growth of the elbow lesion market. Platelet-rich plasma (PRP), a novel technique, is being preferred for treatment of tennis elbow. It involves taking a blood sample from the patient, which is then treated to increase the number of platelets compared with other cells in the sample. Physical therapies such as muscle stimulation and ice massage are used to expedite the healing process.Rising number of sports injuries drives growth of the elbow lesion market in North AmericaIncreasing number of sports events and competitions in the U.S, increasing patient awareness, good medical facilities, and favorable reimbursement policies are factors fueling growth of the elbow lesion market. Elbow injuries are considered to be an expected consequence of throwing sports. According to a study published in Orthopaedic Journal of Sports Medicine in 2013, 30% of baseball players will have elbow pain every year, and nearly 60% of players with elbow pain will show radiographic abnormalities. The elbow lesion market in emerging markets such as India, China, Russia, and Brazil is growing due to increase in number of sports injuries in these regions, use of advanced technology in diagnosis, and improving medical facilities offered by government and private companies.Key players engaged in the elbow lesion marketKey manufacturers of elbow braces for athletes include Mueller Sports Medicine and Professional Orthopedic Products, among others.Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.