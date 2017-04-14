 
SaaS business simPRO Software launches new US website to support aggressive growth strategy

 
BOULDER, Colo. - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- simPRO Software US, a provider of market-leading job management software for the trade contracting industry, has unveiled a new website as part of an aggressive growth strategy into the region.

The new site, at www.simpro.us, will help strengthen the company's presence and increase accessibility for trade contractors looking for software to help them take control of their business.

The site showcases simPRO's range of Software as a Service (SaaS) tailored to the trade industry, including office solutions and mobile apps for field technicians, and gives a detailed overview of the software's extensive features.

The site's launch coincides with the appointment of three senior executives for the Boulder-based team as well as the appointment of experienced growth-business executive Glenn Nott as simPRO US President.

To accommodate the company's growth in the country, the simPRO US office will soon relocate from Boulder, CO to an 11,000ft2 facility at 329 Interlocken Parkway, Broomfield, CO.

simPRO Software was established in 2002 when co-founder Stephen Bradshaw, an electrical contractor, began working on a solution to manage his growing business with co-founder Vaughan McKillop. simPRO's now a leading provider of job management software to trade contractors, serving 4,000 businesses and 90,000+ users worldwide.

View the new site at http://www.simpro.us

Tags:Software, Trade Industry, Technology
Industry:Software
Location:Boulder - Colorado - United States
Subject:Websites
