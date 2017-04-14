News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
SaaS business simPRO Software launches new US website to support aggressive growth strategy
The new site, at www.simpro.us, will help strengthen the company's presence and increase accessibility for trade contractors looking for software to help them take control of their business.
The site showcases simPRO's range of Software as a Service (SaaS) tailored to the trade industry, including office solutions and mobile apps for field technicians, and gives a detailed overview of the software's extensive features.
The site's launch coincides with the appointment of three senior executives for the Boulder-based team as well as the appointment of experienced growth-business executive Glenn Nott as simPRO US President.
To accommodate the company's growth in the country, the simPRO US office will soon relocate from Boulder, CO to an 11,000ft2 facility at 329 Interlocken Parkway, Broomfield, CO.
simPRO Software was established in 2002 when co-founder Stephen Bradshaw, an electrical contractor, began working on a solution to manage his growing business with co-founder Vaughan McKillop. simPRO's now a leading provider of job management software to trade contractors, serving 4,000 businesses and 90,000+ users worldwide.
View the new site at http://www.simpro.us
Contact
Kim Gill, US Director of Marketing
***@simpro.co
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse