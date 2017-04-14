News By Tag
Acrylic Nail Art Designs You Actually Need
Acrylic nail art designs are very much in demand nowadays then no matter one want nail art design for special occasion such as Christmas nail art design or valentine nail art design, acrylic nail art designs has liked by many women of all ages.
Even many beauty stores provide acrylic nail paints of different colors though acrylic nail paints are cheap thus anyone can afford acrylic nail art designs. One of the easiest ways to play with acrylic nail art designs is to use toothpick and make dots of different colors. But make sure you have chosen light color or transparent base coat and once you are done with acrylic nail art design give a finishing coat or topcoat again with transparent colors so that acrylic nail art design can remain for longer. To experiment more with acrylic nail art designs here are some tips.
Nail Art Ideas Acrylic Nail art designs
Black Flower Pearl Design: This is the most promising nail art design, especially when one suppose to wear black dress. Using pearl enamel paint, and applying black paint at the edges or using dark base coat makes one of the easiest yet attractive acrylic nail art designs.
Animals on Nails: making resemblance of animals or their skin such as giraffe, cat, tiger and then creating a nail art design is the part of animals theme of acrylic nail art design.
Seasons as a Nail Design Theme: creation of caps, snow, clouds, rain droplets, rainbow are some the most attractive themes of seasons acrylic nail art designs.
Cool shapes on Nails: using different colors scheme such as blue base of acrylic paint, and white detailing is some of the cool shapes on nails that can be done with acrylic nail art design. However, Food On Your Nails, Striped Nail Designs for Kids, Music on Nails, Diagonally Split Colors are other themes of acrylic nail art designs.
