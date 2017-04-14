 
News By Tag
* Nail Art Design
* Nails
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Beauty
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
20191817161514

Acrylic Nail Art Designs You Actually Need

Acrylic nail art designs are very much in demand nowadays then no matter one want nail art design for special occasion such as Christmas nail art design or valentine nail art design, acrylic nail art designs has liked by many women of all ages.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Nail Art Design
* Nails

Industry:
* Beauty

Location:
* Los Angeles - California - US

Subject:
* Websites

LOS ANGELES - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Acrylic nail art designs are very much in demand nowadays then no matter one want nail art design for special occasion such as Christmas nail art design or valentine nail art design, acrylic nail art designs has liked by many women of all ages. Acrylic nail art designs are not only easy to do nail art designs at home but also can transform one simple and easy nail art design into stylish yet attractive nail art design.

Even many beauty stores provide acrylic nail paints of different colors though acrylic nail paints are cheap thus anyone can afford acrylic nail art designs. One of the easiest ways to play with acrylic nail art designs is to use toothpick and make dots of different colors. But make sure you have chosen light color or transparent base coat and once you are done with acrylic nail art design give a finishing coat or topcoat again with transparent colors so that acrylic nail art design can remain for longer. To experiment more with acrylic nail art designs here are some tips.

Nail Art Ideas Acrylic Nail art designs

Black Flower Pearl Design: This is the most promising nail art design, especially when one suppose to wear black dress. Using pearl enamel paint, and applying black paint at the edges or using dark base coat makes one of the easiest yet attractive acrylic nail art designs.

Animals on Nails: making resemblance of animals or their skin such as giraffe, cat, tiger and then creating a nail art design is the part of animals theme of acrylic nail art design.

Seasons as a Nail Design Theme: creation of caps, snow, clouds, rain droplets, rainbow are some the most attractive themes of seasons acrylic nail art designs.

Visit us at : http://www.topnailsguide.com/

Cool shapes on Nails: using different colors scheme such as blue base of acrylic paint, and white detailing is some of the cool shapes on nails that can be done with acrylic nail art design. However, Food On Your Nails, Striped Nail Designs for Kids, Music on Nails, Diagonally Split Colors are other themes of acrylic nail art designs.

Contact
Cheryl Adams
***@topnailsguide.com
End
Source:TopNailsGuide.com
Email:***@topnailsguide.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share