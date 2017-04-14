Epicor Releases Latest Version of iScala to Support Global Business Growth

Helping Companies Grow by Becoming More Efficient, Taking Advantage of New Market Opportunities, and Protecting their Business

Epicor Logo

Contact

Vernon Saldanha

Procre8

***@procre8.biz Vernon SaldanhaProcre8

End

--Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth has announced the general availability of its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution Epicor iScala. Designed specifically to support small to medium midmarket companies and subsidiaries of larger multi-nationals located in Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia, the latest version of iScala features a brand new user interface in addition to new functionality that help companies drive cost efficiencies, take advantage of new global growth opportunities, and protect the business.Many small to medium midmarket companies today have resource constraints and limited budgets, but still need a robust, feature-rich, and flexible enterprise-class solution that will underpin the business and help drive growth. These companies need proven, simple, expandable, and secure solutions that can help them grow by reaching more customers, expanding their product and service portfolio, or expanding into new geographies."Economic volatility, changing regulations, and digital disruption necessitate astute business decisions. Every company, regardless of size or location, needs to continually transform its operations to increase productivity and profitability to stay competitive,"said Robert Sinfield, director, product marketing, Epicor Software. "iScala is unique in that it delivers one global product set, with support for 36 languages, dedicated multi-national resources, as well as extensive compliance and governance support. This makes global and regional business easy. It helps customers realize cost efficiencies up and down the supply chain, it opens new opportunities for growth, and it helps them protect their business in a risk-filled economy."In use globally for over 20 years, iScala continues to deliver great benefits to customers. Tata Global Beverages Polska Sp Zoo, a subsidiary of Tata Global Beverages Limited that markets Tetley, Vitax, and Flosana tea products as well as syrups under the Vitax brand, is one example.According to the company's IT Manager Robert Hipp the retail environment has seen a great deal of change and consolidation over the past decade. "Each year, as new players enter the field, iScala has enabled us to carefully track, analyze, and strategically predict customer buying habits," says Hipp. "As a result, we've been able to stay in front of the competition through promotions and tactics that strategically leverage the shelf and sales value of our quality, world-renown brands."Hipp concluded, "Our company is well positioned for future growth and taking advantage of new opportunities through our modern trade expertise and ongoing investment in technological enhancements at every state of operation."