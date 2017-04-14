News By Tag
Epicor Releases Latest Version of iScala to Support Global Business Growth
Helping Companies Grow by Becoming More Efficient, Taking Advantage of New Market Opportunities, and Protecting their Business
Many small to medium midmarket companies today have resource constraints and limited budgets, but still need a robust, feature-rich, and flexible enterprise-class solution that will underpin the business and help drive growth. These companies need proven, simple, expandable, and secure solutions that can help them grow by reaching more customers, expanding their product and service portfolio, or expanding into new geographies.
"Economic volatility, changing regulations, and digital disruption necessitate astute business decisions. Every company, regardless of size or location, needs to continually transform its operations to increase productivity and profitability to stay competitive,"
In use globally for over 20 years, iScala continues to deliver great benefits to customers. Tata Global Beverages Polska Sp Zoo, a subsidiary of Tata Global Beverages Limited that markets Tetley, Vitax, and Flosana tea products as well as syrups under the Vitax brand, is one example.
According to the company's IT Manager Robert Hipp the retail environment has seen a great deal of change and consolidation over the past decade. "Each year, as new players enter the field, iScala has enabled us to carefully track, analyze, and strategically predict customer buying habits," says Hipp. "As a result, we've been able to stay in front of the competition through promotions and tactics that strategically leverage the shelf and sales value of our quality, world-renown brands."
Hipp concluded, "Our company is well positioned for future growth and taking advantage of new opportunities through our modern trade expertise and ongoing investment in technological enhancements at every state of operation."
