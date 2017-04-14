 
Willis Programs' offers car dealership insurance program

 
 
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Willis Programs' (www.willisprograms.com), DealerGuard insurance program, offers a complete P&C offering for franchised auto, truck, and RV dealers as well as large independent auto dealers.For over 25 years, DealerGuard has provided insurance solutions to agents competing with the direct writers. Our comprehensive offering gives local agents all they need to protect auto, truck, and RV (franchised only) dealerships.

DealerGuard offers dealer open lot coverage, a comprehensive package (formerly marketed as CAR-PAC), and an independent car dealership insurance package.  Coverage is provided on an admitted basis unless otherwise indicated.  Eligible risks include franchise auto, truck and recreational vehicle dealers where typical operations include auto sales and leasing of new vehicles and repair and service of new and used vehicles.

This car dealership insurance program is administered by Willis Programs and written by a leading provider of specialty insurance, rated A u (Excellent) by A.M. Best Co.

For more information on the services and products offered by DealerGuard, and to learn more about the best ways to address insurable business risks specific to the auto dealership industry, please visit http://www.willisprograms.com/view-insurance-program/25/D... or contact Program Manager, Matt Cermak, (248) 936-7669 or  at matthew.cermak@willistowerswatson.com.

About Willis Programs

Willis Programs serves commercial insurance brokers throughout the United States with over 30 unique insurance programs serving a range of businesses, from auto dealers to well drillers.

Headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Willis Programs has a staff of 200 dedicated professionals.Additional Willis Programs locations include Salt Lake City, Utah; Hartford, Connecticut; Tampa, Florida; Detroit, Michigan; Denver, Colorado (Freberg Environmental, Inc.); and Burlington, Vermont (Smith, Bell & Thompson, Inc.).

Willis Programs is committed to providing first class client service with a sense of urgency, professionalism and integrity. The company can assemble a full range of coverage including Property, Inland Marine, General Liability, Workers' Compensation, D&O, Professional Liability, Auto, and Umbrella Liability.  Willis Programs is an active member of the Target Markets Program Administrators Association and has been a proud recipient of the Target Markets Best Practices Designation since 2008.

A complete list of program offerings can be found at http://www.willisprograms.com

