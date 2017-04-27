News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Swiss-belhotel International Has Mega Plans For Atm 2017
Swiss-Belhotel International (SBI), a global hotel management company with over three decades of strong track record, has a number of strategic announcements lined up for Arabian Travel Market (ATM) taking place in Dubai
Mr. Gavin M. Faull, Chairman and President of Swiss-Belhotel International, said, "We have more than 17 hotels under development in the Middle East, in addition to our existing properties, and some of these will be officially announced during the ATM. We are pleased to expand our footprint in the region where we have been operating, with great success for over a decade and will soon be adding exciting new destinations."
Swiss-Belhotel International currently manages a portfolio of over 145 hotels, resorts and projects in 23 countries and is targeting the Middle East, Africa and India region as a key growth market.
Mr Laurent A. Voivenel, Swiss-Belhotel International's Senior Vice President, Operations and Development for the Middle East, Africa and India, stressed, "With an outstanding portfolio of globally-recognized brands, we have got an aggressive expansion strategy that is aimed at diversifying our offering in the region giving more choice to our guests with new destinations and products. Being a leading travel and tourism exhibition, Arabian Travel Market is a fantastic platform to share the news of our upcoming projects with our trade partners as well as explore and unlock new opportunities. We are truly excited to be there."
Visit Swiss-Belhotel International
Stand HC0300 in Sheikh Saeed Hall, Dubai World Trade Centre
At Arabian Travel Market from 24 – 27 April, 2017
For further information visit http://www.swiss-
For media contact:
Hina Bakht
Vice President
MPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)
Mob: +971 50 697 5146
Email: h.bakht@mpj-
http://www.mpj-
About Swiss-Belhotel International
Swiss-Belhotel International currently manages a portfolio of more than 145* hotels, resorts and projects located in China, Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Australia, New Zealand, Bulgaria, Turkey and Georgia. Awarded Indonesia's Leading Global Hotel Chain for six consecutive years, Swiss-Belhotel International is one of the world's fastest-growing international hotel and hospitality management groups. The Group provides comprehensive and highly professional development and management services in all aspects of hotel, resort and serviced residences. Offices are located in Hong Kong, New Zealand, Australia, Europe, United Arab Emirates, China, Indonesia and Vietnam. www.swiss-behotel.com
*Numbers may fluctuate
Contact
Hina Bakht
+971506975146
***@mpj-pr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse