Want To Be A Successful Actor?

Business of Acting Speaking Panel
Branding the Artist across platforms
Women and the Industry Speaking Panel
As Seen on TedxTalk Speaker Series
- April 20, 2017
-- The Actor's Conference
is an educational event designed and dedicated to actors of all skill levels. Our mission is to inspire and encourage creative entrepreneurship. Our inaugural event is set for May 20th and 21st at the San Mateo Marriott. The itinerary will have a line up of skill building workshops, opportunities to learn through town hall discussion panels, and networking events.
Our Entertainment Professionals and Conference guests speakers include:Rick Najera
, CBS' Director of Diversity Program; Matthew Barry
,Casting Director of The Notebook; Bonnie Gillespie
, Career Coach Self Management For Actors; Paul Barry
, CEO & Founder of Acting 4 Camera; Bob Stewart
, CEO of Nowcasting and IActing Studios; Kathyn Howell
, President of San-Francisco - Northern California Local of SAG-AFTRA; Ryan Glasgow
, Talent Manager of Mills Kaplan Entertainment LA; Denise Crosby
, "Ray Donovan"; Dominique Swain
"Alpha Dog", Gio Espiritu
, "Bones" ; Jeffrey Weissman
, Back to the Future 2 & 3; Louis Mandylor
"My Big Fat Greek Wedding"; Kirk Baltz
, "Reservoir Dogs"; Janel Dyan
, Founder & CEO of JD, Joui Tourandot
, Founder and CEO of JMT-Consulting, Stacey DePolo
, Social Advocacy Strategist; SueZette Yasmin Robotham, Entrepreneur and Program Manager at Google
; Yvette Irvin
, CEO of SavvyClick Marketing; YouTube Sensation: Deva Dalpoto
, @MyLifeSuckers;
As seen on TedxTalk, Speakers Nick Maccarone, (http://www.nickmaccarone.com)
Suezette Yasmin Robotham, Meta Wagner (http://www.metawagner.com/
events.html)
and many more.
Founder, Rosie Ferdin Cruz (https://www.rosieferdincruz.com)
, a social entrepreneur and entertainment professional resides in the San Francisco Bay Area. "Actors are unique artists that channel the human spirit. Let's have conversations that inspire a movement of actorpreneurs. Build skills to develop confidence and network to strengthen our community"
This conference is collaborative effort among entertainment professionals and entrepreneurs:
Anita Argent (https://www.anitaargent.com/)
, Actress, Producer and Owner of Two Eagles Corp, Connie Jo Sechrist, (https://www.conniejosechrist.com/)
Actress and Producer, Jeffrey Weissman (http://www.jeffreyweissman.com/)
, Actor, Director and Master Acting Coach, Svetlana Shartsburd (http://www.beboldactivewear.com/
pages/about-
us) Actress and Owner of Be Bold Activewear (https://www.beboldactivewear.com);
Eric McClellan (http://www.eric-
mcclellan.com)
Actor/Filmmaker, Emily Marie Grant, (http://www.emilygrant.com/)
Actress and Producer and Sinohui Hinojosa (http://www.sinohuihinojosa.com/)
CEO and Founder of Emerging Artist Productions (http://www.eap-
creative.com/)
. We developed The Actor's Conference (https://www.theactorsconference.com/)
to provide support, resources, access, and confidence-building tools for like-minded creatives; Many artists face financial and confidence challenges to pursue their craft. We've tapped into our professional networks to bring forth a community of entertainment professionals who can help empower independent creatives to thrive outside of the Hollywood market. We can build and bridge communities together and generate a tenacious independent creative content industry. We believe in self-empowerment and that starts with education in the artist's way.
