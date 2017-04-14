Shop Online for Home decor, furniture, furnishing, Electronics, Lighting, Kitchen items, Bed & Bath

 
CHENNAI, India - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Myiconichome is proud to unviel it's online shopping website that caters exclusively for Chennai. We have a 10000 sqft showroom in the heart of the IT hub, OMR.

Our Mission - To provide high quality products that decorates your home or provides great value to your life.

Why myiconichome? There are a lot of ecommerce website that sell similar products. At myiconichome we have a dedicated customer helpline, which helps the customers to select the right product. We are also on our toes for any customer complaints. We believe quality could be achieved with prompt delivery. So we provide express delivery within Chennai.

Our Team

We have expert interior decorators, floor staff, customer support and technical support. Together we strive to ease the process of finding the right product for your home.

Our Products

You can choose at your finger tips! The products that we deal with are, home decor, mattress, furniture, bedspreads, bath accessories, lamps, lighting, consumer electronics and other products with great utility.

Our speciality products are mattress, floating wall shelf, bedspreads, Air conditioners, fans, refrigerators, Bar accessories and furniture.

If you want to buy mattress online in Chennai or a lamp or a wall clock, all you need is to log on to http://www.myiconichome.com. Your product will be delivered the same day if you are in Chennai.

https://www.slideshare.net/SavithaSampath1/6-things-that-you-should-buy-online

