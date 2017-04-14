News By Tag
Aveco Announces "News Story Designer," part of the 25th Anniversary Edition of ASTRA Studio
This release includes Aveco's "News Story Designer" – a new, easy and powerful way for reporters to specify how their stories are presented on air. For example, inside iNews, ENPS, Octopus, or other news systems, with one click, a DVE for a 2-shot with the reporter, and an expert guest coming in on a backpack can be specified (using standardized production switcher inputs and normative audio levels). This is ready to go to air. If just before air, a second guest is appropriate, this can be instantly changed by the reporter or a TD with one click to a 3-shot. Helping reporters become more in-control, and helping TDs be more responsive to breaking news changes makes for better coverage.
Also new in the 25th Anniversary Edition are additional variations on "floating shots" that enable live feeds to quickly be put on-screen to air and span multiple stories.
The list of features that make ASTRA Studio the stand-out leader in breaking news also now includes federated search across additional MAM and PAM databases, including Arvato, Avid, EVS, Grass Valley, Imagine, Prime Focus, and others. Aveco's MAM client within the production automation system can search all locations for media, instantly finding the shot called for by a producer, director, talent, or reporter. The instant it's found, it's ready to go to air –with Aveco MAM's direct-to-air playback capability.
The 25th Anniversary Edition of ASTRA Studio also includes a new 72-button video controller hand-controller, and a new 8, 16, or 24 channel flying fader audio mixer. Both video and audio controllers including the routine loading of source IDs into the device buttons, helping operators keep on top of fast-moving changes.
Aveco continues adding to its integration of production automation with master control automation, and in this new release, there are more options for local and regional insertion at cable headends or retransmission sites for news, sports, weather, traffic, and commercials.
Designed for breaking news, sports, studio shows, and other applications requiring responsiveness and mission-critical reliability, ASTRA Studio integrates with hundreds of software and hardware products from all TV industry manufacturers. Aveco is the industry's largest independent automation provider. This independence enables broadcasters to select the best products for each part of their operations, avoiding manufacturer "bundles" that might include inferior products.
ASTRA Studio leads the industry in production automation innovations, with dozens of exclusive features co-developed with its national and regional TV network partners in Europe, the United States, Latin America, India, and the Middle East.
Editors Note: Aveco logos can be found at www.silverknight.com/
About Aveco s.r.o.
AVECO, based in Prague, Czech Republic and the United States, designs, sells, and supports broadcast automation worldwide. Based on a powerful real time operating system, the ASTRA Suite of Tools provides complete solutions for all aspects of file-based and traditional video workflows including solutions for ingest, browse, master control, newsrooms, and studio automation. A variety of architectures are available from small standalone systems to complex multisite operations. All systems are modular and easily expandable. Solutions can be custom configured with only the features needed and various redundancy options provide very cost-effective and reliable operations. ASTRA is the only automation system built on a Real-Time Operating System. Aveco is a worldwide TV automation provider with over 275 customers throughout Europe, the Americas, Asia, and Africa, including many of the industry's largest broadcast networks. Since formed in 1992, Aveco has remained a stable, privately owned company with a long-term commitment to steady growth and timely support. More information is available at www.aveco.com.
Contact
Media Relations: Michael Silbergleid
***@silverknight.com
