CustomSoft implemented Post office management System for UK based client
CustomSoft is India based Software development Company implemented Post office management System for UK based client.
Post office management System introduced by CustomSoft makes the management and operational procedures very easy in a postal office/department. Post Office Management System developed by CustomSoft can help you in post, money order, subscriber, sales, bills, etc. You can easily manage all things via the main menu of the system.
Features:
• You can view transaction and account details online by entering login id and password. Customer can view updated balance from online service.
• Post office management can add payment details of electricity bill payment, Telephone bill payment, money order, etc.
• You can view insurance scheme details, paid amount and due date. You can download receipt of latest transaction.
• You can track delivered and pending status of register letter and speed post letter by entering tracking Id.
About CustomSoft
CustomSoft is one of the emerging top software Development Company in India that provides customized Software to its clients based in US, UK, Canada and Australia. CustomSoft has an in depth expertise in the area of software development to give customized business solution with its highly talented professionals. CustomSoft works in various software development projects such as Java, PHP, Joomla, delphi and asp.net and many more.
Client Testimonial
"Mr. Maxwell client of CustomSoft expressed his satisfaction towards Post office management System. According to him CustomSoft has provided wonderful Software as per his budget. He also stated that he want to do more projects with CustomSoft."
