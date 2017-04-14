 
News By Tag
* Easy Returns
* Great Returns
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Finance
* More Industries...
News By Place
* London City
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
20191817161514


iBanOnline Offering its Customers Easy Returns On Their Savings

iBanOnline is one of the most popular crowdlending financial innovative companies, offering great returns starting from 2.5% p.a. to its investors.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Easy Returns
Great Returns

Industry:
Finance

Location:
London City - London, Greater - England

Subject:
Services

LONDON - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- iBanOnline is one of the most popular crowdlending financial innovative companies, offering great returns starting from 2.5% p.a. to its investors. This crowdlending financial innovative entity aims to deliver a better deal to savers and borrowers who care about their money. In order to boost confidence in investors, iBanonline underwrites and pre-funds every loan.

iBanOnline allow its customers to select the products that they want to invest in. Some of the most popular investment products available at iBanOnline include iBAN Account (2.5% AER), iBAN One (3.5% AER), iBAN Market (6.0% APR) and iBAN Investor (8.5% APR).  iBAN Account is ideal for savings. The key features of iBAN Account include- fast withdrawals (24-48h), fixed interest rate and is covered by guarantee fund. iBAN One is great for those who want to grow their investment in the short term. The key features of iBAN One include one year minimum term, fixed interest rate and is covered by guarantee fund. iBAN Market is perfect for those who are looking for risk-free returns. Key features of iBAN Market include variable interest rate, 3-year investment term - on completion, you can withdraw or renew and is covered by guarantee fund. Last but not the least, iBAN Investor is great for those who like to diversify. Key features of iBAN Investor include capital at risk, variable interest rate, 5-year investment term - on completion, you can withdraw or renew.

All the loans at iBanOnline are secured by a mortgage against property and the customers can start earning interest immediately. Further, it is easier to register with iBAN to gain an access to iBAN Accounts online. The returns at iBAN are significantly higher as compared to a bank savings account. Customers need not to pay any kind of fees for selling their loans and taking their money out. iBAN lending includes- (a) easy access to money- with iBAN account, customers can withdraw their money quickly and safely, wide range of rates- rates starting from 2.5% AER to 8.5% APR. (b) Your portfolio, diversified- customers can obtain the best risk/return ratio in the market. And (c) Direct investment- when customers invest with iBAN, the investment is connected directly to the financing - thereby avoiding high costs and intermediary commissions. The customers at iBanOnline can get personalized advice from live advisors at iBAN. The advisors can assist their customers to determine their goals and figuring out how much they can invest. They can suggest the best suitable mix of funds to their customers based on their age, income, and assets.

About iBanOnline
Since its commencement in the year 2016, iBAN has received more than £2 million in loan requests. iBanOnline is largely determined on lending well and making credit decisions based on substantial due diligence for each and every loan. All their loans are protected by a contract that allows them to resell secured property in the event of a non-payment.

Contact
Company: iBanOnline
E mail:
For General Enquiries: info@ibanonline.com
For Customer Service: support@ibanonline.com
For Investor Support: lending@ibanonline.com
Telephone: 020-3488-1854
Address: 95 Arcadian Gardens, Wood Green,London, N22 5AG, United Kingdom
Website: https://www.ibanonline.com/

Contact
iBanOnline
***@ibanonline.com
End
Source:
Email:***@ibanonline.com
Tags:Easy Returns, Great Returns
Industry:Finance
Location:London City - London, Greater - England
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
iBAN Online PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share