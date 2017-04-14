News By Tag
iBanOnline Offering its Customers Easy Returns On Their Savings
iBanOnline is one of the most popular crowdlending financial innovative companies, offering great returns starting from 2.5% p.a. to its investors.
iBanOnline allow its customers to select the products that they want to invest in. Some of the most popular investment products available at iBanOnline include iBAN Account (2.5% AER), iBAN One (3.5% AER), iBAN Market (6.0% APR) and iBAN Investor (8.5% APR). iBAN Account is ideal for savings. The key features of iBAN Account include- fast withdrawals (24-48h), fixed interest rate and is covered by guarantee fund. iBAN One is great for those who want to grow their investment in the short term. The key features of iBAN One include one year minimum term, fixed interest rate and is covered by guarantee fund. iBAN Market is perfect for those who are looking for risk-free returns. Key features of iBAN Market include variable interest rate, 3-year investment term - on completion, you can withdraw or renew and is covered by guarantee fund. Last but not the least, iBAN Investor is great for those who like to diversify. Key features of iBAN Investor include capital at risk, variable interest rate, 5-year investment term - on completion, you can withdraw or renew.
All the loans at iBanOnline are secured by a mortgage against property and the customers can start earning interest immediately. Further, it is easier to register with iBAN to gain an access to iBAN Accounts online. The returns at iBAN are significantly higher as compared to a bank savings account. Customers need not to pay any kind of fees for selling their loans and taking their money out. iBAN lending includes- (a) easy access to money- with iBAN account, customers can withdraw their money quickly and safely, wide range of rates- rates starting from 2.5% AER to 8.5% APR. (b) Your portfolio, diversified-
About iBanOnline
Since its commencement in the year 2016, iBAN has received more than £2 million in loan requests. iBanOnline is largely determined on lending well and making credit decisions based on substantial due diligence for each and every loan. All their loans are protected by a contract that allows them to resell secured property in the event of a non-payment.
