News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Disney's Tarzan Swings Into Pittsburgh
The story of Tarzan follows John Clayton, a boy who was raised in the African jungle by apes after his parents were killed protecting him. He meets Jane, a young English naturalist, and falls in love. However, her entourage has duplicitous plans to hunt the very gorillas Tarzan considers family, putting a dramatic twist to this unlikely love story.
With songs by Phil Collins and a book by playwright David Henry Hwang, the musical offers an intricate display of sight, sound, and perspective of the human condition.
Reprising his role as Tarzan is vocal powerhouse, David Toole, one of Pittsburgh's busiest performers and musicians. Toole recently closed his run with Pump Boys and Dinettes, a musical comedy produced by the CLO, he is a regular for the Pittsburgh Penguins opening ceremonies, and is also the front man for his rock band, Identity X.
"Tarzan is one of the most iconic characters to ever be developed. Everyone knows a version of Tarzan. Whether it's the 1930's DC comic version, the TV series in the 50's or the feature film that was released last year. It's a privilege to be part of that history and more so, to do it here in my hometown on the Byham Theater stage. Bring on the loincloth and spear, I'm ready to get back into that jungle!" said Toole.
Playing Jane, is Kate Toole, also a well-known performer, vocal instructor, and Dave's real-life love interest. The power couple will join forces on stage once again to showcase their vocal talents, as they did in the previous run of Tarzan, and other productions like Les Miserables.
Tarzan the Musical will close an action-packed season that saw the pensively brilliant Jekyll and Hyde, the vocal mastery of The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and the soulful relevance of Dreamgirls. The end of the season also ushers in brave new opportunities for one of Pittsburgh's longest-standing theater producers.
Opening night for PMT's production of Tarzan the Musical begins at 7:30 pm on May 4th at The Byham Theater, located in The Pittsburgh Cultural District. For more information, visit http://www.pittsburghmusicals.com
Contact
Rodney Burrell
***@burrellmediagroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse