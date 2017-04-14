News By Tag
Chi of Hearts Celebrates One Year Anniversary with a Wedding
About Chi of Hearts
Started on April 23, 2016, the Chi of Hearts rescue team at Hearts Alive Village is dedicated to rescuing and caring for homeless, abandoned and injured Chihuahuas, one of the most over-represented and at-risk breeds in Las Vegas shelters. They provide medical attention, loving foster homes and adoption counseling in an effort to find adoptable dogs the most suitable forever homes. "Our mission is prevent these wonderful dogs from dying in our kill shelters by finding loving families, providing spay and neuter awareness, and educating the community as to just how amazing these little dogs can be. We want to dispel the reputation that Chihuahuas are yappy and nippy," says Crystal Solis, founder of Chi of Hearts.
About Hearts Alive Village
Hearts Alive Village Las Vegas is a 501(c)3 organization whose mission is to secure loving and stable homes for dogs and cats at risk of being lost in the shelter system. Through a variety of programs such as Kendall's Kupboard (a pet food and supply pantry), Hearts Alive aims to keep pets in their original homes whenever possible. Their Veteran's program, Charlie Mike, matches veterans with emotional support animals rescued from shelters, and provides medical care, food, and support for the pets. Hearts Alive Village provides Humane Education to youth groups throughout the valley teaching responsible pet ownership, safety, and empathy. "Thousands of animals are killed in Las Vegas valley shelters each year," said Christy Stevens, founder of Hearts Alive Village, "For us, it has to be about more than the rescue."
Tickets to view the wedding inside the chapel will cost $25 each with a maximum of 49 permitted to occupy the space. They are available for purchase at our retail store (1750 S. Rainbow Blvd #4). The event will feature the wedding, a gratitude ceremony for supporters of the organization, raffles, bake sale, refreshments and cocktails at Mingo's. All funds raised will support life-saving programs.
Additional event information and updates as well as further details on the organization, it's many life-saving programs, and donation options can be found on Chi of Hearts Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/
For more information or to schedule an interview, contact Sheryl Green at (702) 885-4309 or by email at sagreen@outlook.com.
The mission of Hearts Alive Village is to secure loving and stable homes for dogs and cats at risk of being lost in the shelter system.
Contact
Sheryl Green
***@havlv.com
