 
News By Tag
* Montessori
* Preschool
* Microschool
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Chesterfield
  Missouri
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
20191817161514

Affordable Montessori Micro-school Coming To Chesterfield!

 
 
Birdie Pruessner's Guide for Montessori Parents
Birdie Pruessner's Guide for Montessori Parents
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Author, mother, and seasoned educator, Birdie Pruessner, has created an affordable Montessori Preschool program. Chesterfield Community Preschool will begin its inaugural school year on Tuesday, September 5, 2017.

The program has been designed as a dedicated, grassroots, Montessori, micro-school committed to guiding children in an authentic community atmosphere. Although located within a Christian church, part of building an authentic and diverse community means also celebrating the different cultures, customs and religions of the families enrolled. CCP will serve children over two-and-a-half and under six years old in a year-round, half-day format. The 2017/2018 class size is limited to twelve students in order to provide a sense of community, partnership and individualization.

The mission of CCP is to maintain affordable tuition and support children as individuals, preserving the spirit of Montessori education. Using her book, Making It Montessori, as a guide, Birdie will also help enrolled families create Montessori-inspired home environments. Tuition at CCP is only $500/month per child and requires an annual commitment. Enrollment for the upcoming school year begins May 1, 2017. Applications and more information can be found on CCP's website at http://www.CCPSTL.org.

Contact
Chesterfield Community Preschool, Birdie Pruessner
***@ccpstl.org
End
Source:
Email:***@ccpstl.org Email Verified
Tags:Montessori, Preschool, Microschool
Industry:Education
Location:Chesterfield - Missouri - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share