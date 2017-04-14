News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Affordable Montessori Micro-school Coming To Chesterfield!
The program has been designed as a dedicated, grassroots, Montessori, micro-school committed to guiding children in an authentic community atmosphere. Although located within a Christian church, part of building an authentic and diverse community means also celebrating the different cultures, customs and religions of the families enrolled. CCP will serve children over two-and-a-half and under six years old in a year-round, half-day format. The 2017/2018 class size is limited to twelve students in order to provide a sense of community, partnership and individualization.
The mission of CCP is to maintain affordable tuition and support children as individuals, preserving the spirit of Montessori education. Using her book, Making It Montessori, as a guide, Birdie will also help enrolled families create Montessori-inspired home environments. Tuition at CCP is only $500/month per child and requires an annual commitment. Enrollment for the upcoming school year begins May 1, 2017. Applications and more information can be found on CCP's website at http://www.CCPSTL.org.
Contact
Chesterfield Community Preschool, Birdie Pruessner
***@ccpstl.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse