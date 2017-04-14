Country(s)
Industry News
Gravity Supply Chain's Next-Gen Operational Tiles Improves Productivity Along the Entire Global Supply Chain
Users anywhere along the supply chain can login and enter new data into the platform, instead of emailing updates to another person responsible for data entry. The Gravity platform itself also automatically provides real-time updates when it receives data from any system being used in the supply chain, including Operational Systems, Transportation Management Systems and Warehouse Management Systems.
"That means no more entering shipment information into emails and shared spreadsheets, only to have someone else in the supply network enter that same data into another system," says Darren Palfrey, Chief Operating Officer, Gravity Supply Chain. "Eliminating these redundancies saves time, improves productivity and ensures supply chain managers have complete visibility anytime, anywhere, and can provide the service levels their customers demand."
Save Time and Money
The new version of Operational Tiles allows a third party logistics provider to capture and analyze all operational data scattered across multiple sources such as factories, partners and customers. This reduces the reliance on the time-consuming manual processes typically required for gathering and analyzing data from so many sources. It also creates more efficient, streamlined workflows. No more waiting an entire day for updates from the origin office, or having to send an ETA report to an impatient customer. All parties in the supply network can track in real time the movement of goods along every step of the way, from generating purchase orders to shipment booking approvals to landslide delivery, and they can do so 24/7 on all their desktop and mobile devices.
Because Gravity is cloud-based, getting up and running is fast and easy. Gravity integrates seamlessly with a third party logistics provider's existing in-house or third party systems and applications, and connects with virtually any data source including XML, CSV, TXT, XLS, EDI, PDFs, emails and spreadsheets.
"Shippers need real-time visibility into the movements of orders, shipments and inventory as a priority, and they are increasingly turning to their logistics providers to provide that visibility,"
About Gravity Supply Chain
Gravity Supply Chain provides managers with real-time visibility over their global end-to-end supply chains so they can be more proactive and effective in reducing costs and identifying issues that will impact customer service levels. Gravity accelerates and streamlines the collection, analysis and sharing of real-time data to improve collaboration and decision-making among all supply chain partners anytime, anywhere.
To learn how Gravity's real-time end-to-end supply chain solution can help you compete request a demo, or visit www.gravitysupplychain.com.
Contact
Stephanie Johnson
***@gravitysupplychain.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse