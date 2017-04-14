 
ALTLED – A decade of accomplishment by standing to its corporate philosophy

This year is ALTLED's 10th anniversary, for next decade ALTLED will still keep following its business motto "Pursuit of perfection in environmental purity" to do the right things to the earth.
 
 
TAIPEI, Taiwan - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Since its establishment in 2007, Aeon Lighting Technology (ALTLED), a leading LED lighting manufacturer in Taiwan, has dedicated itself to develop energy-saving and highly efficient lighting solutions. For the past decade, not only has ALTLED obtain hundreds of worldwide patents and certifications but has also won numerous internationally renowned design awards. Thanks to these achievements and an outstanding product performance, ALTLED lighting solutions had the pleasure to be selected to accomplish several significant projects around the world including the LED lighting installation in the Royal Lancaster House (United Kingdom), in the Candlebark School Library (winner of the 2012 Australian Timber Design Award) and in the Plaza Athenee Hotel (Bangkok). The LED lighting solutions provided to the Lancaster House, located in central London, involving about 1,100 pieces of the ALTLED® Metis dimmable chandelier lights, resulted in a regal lighting design, giving the House a more elegant and graceful atmosphere. ALTLED has successfully built its worldwide reputation by delivering fine quality LED lighting products.

Nowadays LED lighting is gradually replacing conventional light sources. Thanks to national governments support towards green energy and their encouragement to adopt LED lighting, consumers are no longer stranger to LED lighting applications.  However, despite the yearly advancing LED lighting technology, the initial cost of buying LED bulbs is still higher than alternatives such as compact fluorescent lighting (CFL) or halogen, leaving consumers hesitant to adopt this new technology. In reflection, manufacturers are forced to cut prices, leading to a price war, making the market filled with many inferior products. These mediocre LED lighting products might not only be dangerous to human health but could also harm the environment. ALTLED upholds its motto, "sustainable development & environment protection", as its business philosophy; insisting on manufacturing only stable LED products, and providing users with safe and secure LED lighting for the past decade.

The number of LED manufacturers, in Taiwan, has reduced from more than a hundred brands into less than a dozen in ten years. In this highly competitive market, ALTLED still insists on doing the right thing regardless of the cost, to let the consumer have the possibilities to choose more secure products, by putting quality as a priority, and continuously enhancing the stability and durability of the product. In the beginning of 2017, ALTLED launched the Volk Series including a light version of the standard LED T8 tube and the T5 LED batten; both inherited ALTLED's Signature Power Supply and Heat Dissipation Technology and available at a relatively affordable price. "Volk" means "people" in German, a statement that "quality light" is no longer a privilege, but should be accessible for all to enjoy. Since its launches, the feedbacks have been astonishing, proclaiming the beginning of a new era where "quality" should be a standard.

ALTLED isn't just another LED lighting products manufacturer. "The main purpose of the establishment of ALTLED is to provide the best quality, energy efficient and durable eco-friendly products to the consumers." said James Liang, the CEO of ALTLED, "we want to contribute to a healthy earth as much as we can." ALTLED is looking forward to letting people understand how important it is to use high-quality, safe and eco-friendly products; otherwise, it's just harming the environment in another form. ALTLED products are designed, manufactured and packed in Taiwan; have passed and complied with environmental regulations. Moreover, ALTLED is also very selective in terms of cooperative partners, choosing only the ones who share the same beliefs, in order to create the Best "MIT" LED products. ALTLED hopes that more people with the same belief can join us; there is no background limitation and no frontiers, let's partner up to do the right thing for the planet we are living on.

About Aeon Lighting Technology

Aeon Lighting Technology (ALT) is a leading high-power LED manufacturer that focuses on precision and quality. ALT has acquired hundreds of patents, including state-of-the-art heat sink technology and has been awarded numerous international awards, including M Technology Award (2009), iF Product Design Award (2010), Red Dot Design Award (2011), and Good Design Award (2012). ALT has also obtained international safety certifications such as Energy Star, DLC, UL, ETL, CE, PSE, C-TICK, LVD, FCC, TÜV, etc. ALT's team of designers, engineers and sales strive for perfection and provide premium quality products and service for customers worldwide.

For further information, please visit Aeon Lighting http://www.aeonlighting.com.

Media Contact:

Tel: +886-2-82261289 ext # 3001

Email: altpr@aeonlighting.com

