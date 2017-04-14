News By Tag
ALTLED – A decade of accomplishment by standing to its corporate philosophy
This year is ALTLED's 10th anniversary, for next decade ALTLED will still keep following its business motto "Pursuit of perfection in environmental purity" to do the right things to the earth.
Nowadays LED lighting is gradually replacing conventional light sources. Thanks to national governments support towards green energy and their encouragement to adopt LED lighting, consumers are no longer stranger to LED lighting applications. However, despite the yearly advancing LED lighting technology, the initial cost of buying LED bulbs is still higher than alternatives such as compact fluorescent lighting (CFL) or halogen, leaving consumers hesitant to adopt this new technology. In reflection, manufacturers are forced to cut prices, leading to a price war, making the market filled with many inferior products. These mediocre LED lighting products might not only be dangerous to human health but could also harm the environment. ALTLED upholds its motto, "sustainable development & environment protection", as its business philosophy; insisting on manufacturing only stable LED products, and providing users with safe and secure LED lighting for the past decade.
The number of LED manufacturers, in Taiwan, has reduced from more than a hundred brands into less than a dozen in ten years. In this highly competitive market, ALTLED still insists on doing the right thing regardless of the cost, to let the consumer have the possibilities to choose more secure products, by putting quality as a priority, and continuously enhancing the stability and durability of the product. In the beginning of 2017, ALTLED launched the Volk Series including a light version of the standard LED T8 tube and the T5 LED batten; both inherited ALTLED's Signature Power Supply and Heat Dissipation Technology and available at a relatively affordable price. "Volk" means "people" in German, a statement that "quality light" is no longer a privilege, but should be accessible for all to enjoy. Since its launches, the feedbacks have been astonishing, proclaiming the beginning of a new era where "quality" should be a standard.
ALTLED isn't just another LED lighting products manufacturer. "The main purpose of the establishment of ALTLED is to provide the best quality, energy efficient and durable eco-friendly products to the consumers." said James Liang, the CEO of ALTLED, "we want to contribute to a healthy earth as much as we can." ALTLED is looking forward to letting people understand how important it is to use high-quality, safe and eco-friendly products; otherwise, it's just harming the environment in another form. ALTLED products are designed, manufactured and packed in Taiwan; have passed and complied with environmental regulations. Moreover, ALTLED is also very selective in terms of cooperative partners, choosing only the ones who share the same beliefs, in order to create the Best "MIT" LED products. ALTLED hopes that more people with the same belief can join us; there is no background limitation and no frontiers, let's partner up to do the right thing for the planet we are living on.
About Aeon Lighting Technology
Aeon Lighting Technology (ALT) is a leading high-power LED manufacturer that focuses on precision and quality. ALT has acquired hundreds of patents, including state-of-the-
For further information, please visit Aeon Lighting http://www.aeonlighting.com.
Media Contact:
Tel: +886-2-82261289 ext # 3001
Email: altpr@aeonlighting.com
Media Contact
Daniel Ho
+886-2-82261289
***@aeonlighting.com
