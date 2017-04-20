Culinary Tourism is trending at Mexico Lindo Cooking

Traditional cuisine at its best, now presenting new private class options.

Artisanal handmade tortillas

Alejandra Kauachi

+52 998 802 4388

Alejandra Kauachi
+52 998 802 4388

-- Visit the Caribbean shores for the beaches and bistros...there's cantina and then there's casita.Meet Mexico Lindo Cooking exuding cultural heritage and traditional cuisine.The shaded and well manicured drive beckonsto a cozy traditional casita tucked into a shaded leafy thicket along the elegant Riviera Maya beaches in sunny Cancun.Although usual classes are an all day gastronomic interlude, now introducing smaller quicker taster experiences, instructed by top chefs with private classes for best hands-on experience.The condensed 3-course class will be an exquisite taster -- a mini version of our full day program. Our Fridaywill showcase the mastery of the handmade tortilla, plus a variety of traditional and trending artisanal salsas -- just the thing for the weekends. Visit our website for more details, scheduling and reservations. www.mexicolindocooking.comOr indulge the full multi-course gourmand occasion, designed for keepsake memories. A typical day begins: upon arriving, enjoy a traditional Mexican breakfast withand organic chocolate, fruits and pastries. Sustainable Tourism is also trending: enjoy a tour of our organic garden and forage for herbs and seasonings, then return for a kitchen lesson with hand-on instructions from staff chefs. Finally, the finale of your very own fiesta on our shaded veranda, a gourmet feast with cocktails and new friends. Don't forget to visit our "" for hand-crafted talavara keepsakes whenever next preparing to fiesta.To entice your visit, take a quick peak at our kitchen classroom. Video produced by EverythingPlayaDelCarmen.comA stellar Tripadvisor rating ensures Mexico Lindo Cooking is culinary destination. Enjoy the best of Mexican cuisine by expert chefs in a sunny intimate atmosphere. Our CEO Alejandra Kauachi is a StarChef that recently participated in the Taco Competition at the prestigious annual Cancun Wine and Food Festival. Internationally trained and accredited, and also available for other onsite programs.Discover the Mexico Lindo recipe archives for year-round inspiration.Mexico Lindo Cooking is a complete experience: a traditional kitchen sharing the best of Mexican heritage and culture.