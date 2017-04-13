 
News By Tag
* Software
* Identity Management
* Earnings Report
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Dallas
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
19181716151413


Web Active Directory LLC Announces First Quarter, 2017 Results

Web Active Directory, LLC Extends its Quarter over Quarter Growth to Ten Consecutive Quarters
 
 
Web Active Directory
Web Active Directory
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Software
* Identity Management
* Earnings Report

Industry:
* Software

Location:
* Dallas - Texas - US

Subject:
* Earnings

DALLAS - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- The increase in revenue was delivered by new client acquisition coupled with ongoing relationships with current customers. "The company continues to expand its presence in the Identity Management space, especially within the education and retail sectors," says Jean Thompson, Director of Marketing. "The PeoplePlatform solution has helped us grow and raise our expectations of growth in the Identity Management space."

The company also continued its growth into the education and retail markets by acquiring firms such as Paradigm Pioneers, Pietercil, and Hinds Community College along with ongoing relationships with organizations such as Basys, Aerojet Rocketdyne, the Security & Exchange Commission and Peoples Natural Gas.

Regarding new solutions, Keith Nordin stated "we see the results of the significant amount of resources we've dedicated to development in the past two years.  These results have led to having the consecutive quarter over quarter growth for the company for the last ten quarters.  Based on current expectations we see that growth continuing into the coming year."

The development team continues to focus on the new ideas that will be required to meet the goals Web Active Directory has to be a market leader in the Identity Management space.  Thompson finished by saying "we're genuinely excited about what the future holds at Web Active Directory.  The market has received PeoplePlatform well, and our current customers are adopting the new version with excitement allowing the company to exceed its quarterly forecasts."

About Web Active Directory, LLC

Web Active Directory provides an Identity and Access Management platform web-enabling Active Directory technologies. We provide software and services on-premise or in the cloud saving money and time for IT technologists and empowering end-users not to be beholden to them. For more information, please visit www.webactivedirectory.com.

Contact
Russell Moratelli
Web Active Directory, LLC
***@webactivedirectory.com
End
Source:Web Active Directory LLC
Email:***@webactivedirectory.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Web Active Directory News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share