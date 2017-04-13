News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Web Active Directory LLC Announces First Quarter, 2017 Results
Web Active Directory, LLC Extends its Quarter over Quarter Growth to Ten Consecutive Quarters
The company also continued its growth into the education and retail markets by acquiring firms such as Paradigm Pioneers, Pietercil, and Hinds Community College along with ongoing relationships with organizations such as Basys, Aerojet Rocketdyne, the Security & Exchange Commission and Peoples Natural Gas.
Regarding new solutions, Keith Nordin stated "we see the results of the significant amount of resources we've dedicated to development in the past two years. These results have led to having the consecutive quarter over quarter growth for the company for the last ten quarters. Based on current expectations we see that growth continuing into the coming year."
The development team continues to focus on the new ideas that will be required to meet the goals Web Active Directory has to be a market leader in the Identity Management space. Thompson finished by saying "we're genuinely excited about what the future holds at Web Active Directory. The market has received PeoplePlatform well, and our current customers are adopting the new version with excitement allowing the company to exceed its quarterly forecasts."
About Web Active Directory, LLC
Web Active Directory provides an Identity and Access Management platform web-enabling Active Directory technologies. We provide software and services on-premise or in the cloud saving money and time for IT technologists and empowering end-users not to be beholden to them. For more information, please visit www.webactivedirectory.com.
Contact
Russell Moratelli
Web Active Directory, LLC
***@webactivedirectory.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse