News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
SuperSurv Selected by Agricultural Company Socfinco
The GIS software provider Supergeo announces its cutting-edge mobile GIS SuperSurv has been chosen by Socfinco, the agricultural company based in Belgium.
Developed by Supergeo product team, SuperSurv is the mobile GIS software that integrates advanced GIS and GPS technologies to deliver the most practical and powerful field surveying experience. Other than providing common GIS functions like spatial data creation, revision, and deletion, SuperSurv is also equipped with several features that can significantly boost the productivity of agricultural companies. For example, SuperSurv's customized table can speed up the data collection by setting certain categories before the fieldwork. Instead of entering attributes one by one, park rangers only have to select categorized attributes from the dropdown menu like birch, oak, maple, cypress, pine, etc. in a forest inventory. Furthermore, SuperSurv also supports offline editing to help users collect data smoothly even on a remote farm, forest, or mine. Lastly, SuperSurv 10 supports high-precision positioning and various OGC standard services, making it becoming one of the greatest mobile GIS software for professional field surveyors.
Watch how to set up a customized menu in SuperSurv:
https://www.youtube.com/
Download the next-gen mobile GIS app, SuperSurv 10:
http://www.supergeotek.com/
About Supergeo
Supergeo Technologies Inc. is a leading global provider of GIS software and solutions. Since the establishment, Supergeo has dedicated to providing state-of-the-
Supergeo develops desktop, mobile, and server GIS software, which can efficiently help users to collect, manage, and publish spatial data in one single platform.
Contact
Supergeo Technologies Inc. /
Eugene Tseng
***@supergeo.com.tw
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse