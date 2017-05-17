News By Tag
Save the date: Milestone and Google to host webinar on customer journey, May 17 at 11:00am
Learn how to monetize the customer journey from industry leaders
"Making the best investment across the customer journey is critical to success," said Milestone CEO Anil Aggarwal, "and the key is insight into each stage and how to monetize the stages," continued Mr. Aggarwal. The Milestone/Google webinar will focus on three key areas of how the customer journey affects businesses today:
Understanding the customer journey
Learn about the customer journey, what the relevant stages are, why they matter to a marketer, and how you can benefit from the right mix of marketing programs across all phases of the customer journey. The team from Google and Milestone will discuss how marketers can optimize their messaging to get the most value from the customer journey stages.
Consumer behavior in each stage of the journey
Hear the latest trends and data on how consumers behave in the various parts of the customer journey and how this impacts your business.
Measuring the customer journey to optimize spend
See how you can measure the direct impact of you marketing programs across the various stages of the customer journey and how to optimize your marketing spend to yield the best results. Find out what KPI's you should be tracking.
Key Highlights:
• Learn about the different stages of the customer journey from the best minds in the industry
• Understand customer behavior across the customer journey
• KPIs to measure at every stage of the customer journey
• How you can leverage opportunities across the different touch points of the customer journey
About Milestone
Milestone is a leading provider of digital marketing software and services for hospitality, retail and finance. We provide a full range of solutions including website and mobile design, content creation, SEO, analytics and competitive intelligence. Our best in class technology and solutions drive revenue and ROI for clients across the globe. Over 2,000 companies do business with Milestone, including leading hotel chains, major retailers and financial services companies. Milestone has garnered over 300 awards and a reputation for blending outstanding design with advanced technological capabilities. Milestone is one of Silicon Valley Business Journal's fastest growing companies and is an Inc. 5000 company.
