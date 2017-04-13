Country(s)
The New Adventures of Adam and Marky in Herobrine is Watching
A thrilling new short animated adventure and horror film for kids
MARKHAM, Ontario - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Ginzburg Press latest new short animated scary movie for kids is now streaming on Amazon Prime video. See the latest trailer on YouTube.
Adam and Marky explore an abandoned factory that isn't quite what it appears to be. They soon discover that Herobrine is building an army of darkness, and plans to unleash his forces against the world. Join our heroes as they realize that they alone are all that stands between saving the world and Herobrine's evil desire for conquest.
This is the third episode in the new adventures of Adam and Marky series which takes place in a computer gaming world crafted by our talented gamers. Our two heroes, Adam and Marky, are once again reanimated in this delightful tale about monsters, zombies and the mythical Herobrine that will thrill and excite children of all ages.
The story begins with Adam and Marky walking home from school. Adam hears a strange sound coming from the abandoned factory. As it's getting dark Adam wants to go home but Marky insists they should check out the abandoned factory.
As the light and sounds now visibly emanating from the factory lure the boys closer and into the building, they are horrified at what they discover inside. As the boys are then confronted with a terrifying situation, they must act quickly in order to survive and save the world from the terror about to be unleashed.
This is the first story of a three arc episode about the notorious antagonist known as Herobrine. In the gaming world there have been numerous sightings and rumors of the existence of Herobrine. The official word is that Herobrine does not exist. However, some gamers claim that they have encountered Herobrine. In this story Herobrine comes to life as a formidable villain determined to thwart Adam and Marky.
Bruno, the director and producer of the film, said, "Kids of all ages totally immerse themselves in the Minecraft game. They are completely absorbed in the player vs player realm that is unique to Minecraft and have always been fascinated in the prospects of uncovering the real story surrounding Herobrine. We've set the stage for our film to the next level by introducing Herobrine a well known mythical character. The existence of Herobrine still remains a mystery till this day. We continue to create inspiring stories between two friends who will stop at nothing to save each other even when the going gets tough."
ABOUT GINZBURG PRESS
Ginzburg Press is a digital production company that distributes online courses, ebooks and animated short films. For the months of July and August 2016, Ginzburg Press was awarded the Amazon Video Direct Star #AVDStarsWinner given to the top self-publishers in Amazon Prime Video.
