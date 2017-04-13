Freaknik Scheduled to Shutdown Georgia Hwy i85

How will the City of Atlanta avoid this with all things considered?

-- iFreaknik.com has made the announcement Freaknik events have been scheduled at exit 86 on i85 between the hours of 4pm-7pm. During this time, loud music, dancing, in addition to vending is expected to take place. It has been advised that if you have travel plans that involve this area, to restructure your travel arrangements."We're the Paul Revere of this operation, our duty is to spread the word and ring the alarm. That we have done with the limited resources available to us at this time. " iFreaknik.com Event Organizer: D.Barcelo. Unfortunately, a very large turn out is expected that may completely stop traffic up until the early AM.It has been speculated that this event has been motivated by the lack of consistency from City Hall regarding the issued permits for Peter Street. "Since we not going to do Peter Street anymore, we gonna do what we do like they did in 96. On the highway and when the law come, **** em', we runnin." says Boosted Stang of Lane Changers Car Club.www.ifreaknik.com