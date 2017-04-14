Kingman Restaurant Sees Success With Online Ordering Local Restaurant sees boost in new online ordering app from local customers. 1 2 3 4 5 Online-Ordering Great-Breakfasts Delicious-Desserts Gourmet-Burgers Sultan-Shrimp-Scampi KINGMAN, Ariz. - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- The Canyon 66 Restaurant and Lounge recently launched their new Online Ordering feature a few months ago and has started to see an increase in online orders this month.



"I'm glad we were able to add it" explains Restaurant Manager Sultan Abbas, "I think everyone is on their phones these days and Kingman is no different from the rest of the world."



The restaurant decided to focus on online ordering after noticing the continuing demand. According to website toasttab.com Since 2014, about



The restaurant implemented Online Ordering on their Facebook page with a direct link, from within their App, which must be downloaded first and on their Mobile Friendly website, where the link was put in a prominent position above the fold so no scrolling down was required by users.



The restaurant uses the popular ChowNow.com system for all of their online orders and have seen an uptick in the last month. Abbas feels that the word is starting to get out in the local Kingman community.



"We still get phone in orders and there are still people here who use the phonebook." Abbas says, "but the Online Orders seem to be increasing more and more." he added.



In addition to the online ordering the Restaurant also added a delivery option for local residents. "I think offering both pickup and delivery gives our customers the most amount of options." Abbas says, "People are in a hurry these days, and always on their phones anyway."



Many customers are on Facebook already and can order directly from the platform, they can choose to pickup the food themselves or have it delivered. The restaurant offers "Lunch delivery" from 11 am to 2 pm.



Abbas noted that the online orders had a tendency to be more accurate and have less mistakes or misunderstandings that phone in orders and even orders in person, because everything is multiple choice.



