News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Bred to the Bone: Deadly Secrets at Hunter's Water Mill, by Lin Waterhouse, ha
Lin Waterhouse's Bred to the Bone: Deadly Secrets at Hunter's Water Mill, is a mystery inspired by the existing Hodgson's Water Mill in Sycamore, Missouri. Built in 1861 to harness the power of a massive spring flowing into Bryant Creek and rebuilt in 1897 by Alva Hodgson, it is officially registered in the National Register of Historic Places. Being only about thirty foot above water level, when the creek crests the county puts marks on the door that is on the upper level. And to this day, you can go to any grocery store and purchase flour with the Hodgson name. Waterhouse only lived a couple of miles from this beautiful gift of history and is acquainted with the operators of the now must-see tourist site.
You, too, can enjoy its grandeur should you stop by on your way through the Ozarks…or when you read Bred to the Bone featuring Caroline Hudson, a widow who moves to the Ozarks to start over, works part-time at a renovated, water-operated mill turned into a tourist stop/shop. She and her boss find a hidden bank safe in the attic. What it contains, certain people would rather not be public knowledge. The extent of their determination leads to stalkings, snakes, and murders.
Waterhouse is a freelance journalist/writer who lived in Ozark County, Missouri for many years. She has written articles for local and regional newspapers and magazines, including the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, The Ozark Mountaineer, Ozark Magazine, and The Ozark County Times. Her
nonfiction, The West Plains Dance Hall Explosion, the story and history behind the still unsolved Bond Hall explosion/fire Friday, April 13, 1928 in West Plains, Missouri, was published by The History Press. Its detailed research and personal interviews with residents of West Plains posed and answered many questions surrounding the ill-fated night so long ago.
The sequel to Bred to the Bone, The Ghost of Timmy Wahl: Eternal Secrets at Hunter's Mill (Argus Publishing, Fall 2017), begins with the unfolding of a mystery dating back over eighty years. Four-year-old Timmy Wahl, in death, is about to impact the lives of more people than he ever knew when he was alive…
www.linwaterhouse.org Published by Argus Publishing
Represented by Loiacono Literary Agency
Media Contact
Loiacono Literary Agency
9122302207
jeanie.loiacono@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse