 
News By Tag
* murder mystery in Missouri
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Irving
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
19181716151413

Bred to the Bone: Deadly Secrets at Hunter's Water Mill, by Lin Waterhouse, ha

 
 
Bred front cover
Bred front cover
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
murder mystery in Missouri

Industry:
Books

Location:
Irving - Texas - US

Subject:
Products

IRVING, Texas - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Bred to the Bone: Deadly Secrets at Hunter's Water Mill, the long-awaited novel by Lin Waterhouse, has been released!!

Lin Waterhouse's Bred to the Bone: Deadly Secrets at Hunter's Water Mill, is a mystery inspired by the existing Hodgson's Water Mill in Sycamore, Missouri. Built in 1861 to harness the power of a massive spring flowing into Bryant Creek and rebuilt in 1897 by Alva Hodgson, it is officially registered in the National Register of Historic Places. Being only about thirty foot above water level, when the creek crests the county puts marks on the door that is on the upper level. And to this day, you can go to any grocery store and purchase flour with the Hodgson name. Waterhouse only lived a couple of miles from this beautiful gift of history and is acquainted with the operators of the now must-see tourist site.

You, too, can enjoy its grandeur should you stop by on your way through the Ozarks…or when you read Bred to the Bone featuring Caroline Hudson, a widow who moves to the Ozarks to start over, works part-time at a renovated, water-operated mill turned into a tourist stop/shop. She and her boss find a hidden bank safe in the attic. What it contains, certain people would rather not be public knowledge. The extent of their determination leads to stalkings, snakes, and murders.

Waterhouse is a freelance journalist/writer who lived in Ozark County, Missouri for many years. She has written articles for local and regional newspapers and magazines, including the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, The Ozark Mountaineer, Ozark Magazine, and The Ozark County Times. Her

nonfiction, The West Plains Dance Hall Explosion, the story and history behind the still unsolved Bond Hall explosion/fire Friday, April 13, 1928 in West Plains, Missouri, was published by The History Press. Its detailed research and personal interviews with residents of West Plains posed and answered many questions surrounding the ill-fated night so long ago.

The sequel to Bred to the Bone, The Ghost of Timmy Wahl: Eternal Secrets at Hunter's Mill (Argus Publishing, Fall 2017), begins with the unfolding of a mystery dating back over eighty years. Four-year-old Timmy Wahl, in death, is about to impact the lives of more people than he ever knew when he was alive…

www.linwaterhouse.org  Published by Argus Publishing

Represented by Loiacono Literary Agency

Media Contact
Loiacono Literary Agency
9122302207
jeanie.loiacono@loiaconoliteraryagency.com
End
Source:
Email:***@loiaconoliteraryagency.com Email Verified
Tags:murder mystery in Missouri
Industry:Books
Location:Irving - Texas - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Loiacono Literary Agency PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share