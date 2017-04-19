 
Care One Credit Repair now offers flat fee pricing special only $ 99.00 | CareOneCreditRepair.com

WASHINGTON - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Care One Credit Repair is one of the oldest credit repair and restoration companies in America. The company headquarted in the Nations Capitol, will now offer flat fee pricing on it premier service. For a limited time only, customers can take advantage of our $ 99.00 flat fee for a premier dispute service. www.careonecreditrepair.com This move is largely due to client demand as many similar firms are moving to a flat fee only structure. According to Thomas Ray, senior agent at Care One " the new structure will allow those potential customers who have been sitting on the fence to actively join the program to ensure their credit profiles from the major reporting bureaus, Equifax, Trans Union and Experian are reporting correctly. In addition, Care One Credit Repair has simplified it's web portal allowing customers access to it's core services on page one. Please visit us at https://www.CareOneCreditRepair.com today for a free full credit review. Please note the $ 99.00 offer is for a limited time only. Company address: 1629 K. St NW Suite 300 Washington DC 20005

