A Sexy New Bikini Collection Launching in Spring 2017

Tosh Swimwear is an fresh new signature line launching soon.
 
 
Arielle Top & Sofia Bottoms in: Cuba Libre for Tosh Swimwear
Arielle Top & Sofia Bottoms in: Cuba Libre for Tosh Swimwear
 
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- We are proud to announce the launch of this sexy swimsuit line, This vibrant, fresh new swimwear brand launching for Spring 2017; South Beach champions luxurious fashion swimwear and beach clothing for the style-savvy woman about town who wants to make a statement or slay poolside.

The blogger behind the brand Jasmine Tosh Stewart of Jasmine Tosh Lately http://www.jasminetoshlately.com/ is a Fashion & Travel Online networking Influencer for the past five years. Prior to being an influencer, she was a fashion model for 10 years. A Los Angeles native, she presently calls Miami home.

This 26-year-old excellence may be not taking anything for conceded Furthermore will be traveling the world, one city at a time. Jasmine adores photography, traveling, shopping, writing, animals, also encountering new societies. Jasmine also revels in bringing her fans with her should hint at them new puts around those reality through Online networking.

Detail is at the forefront of South Beach. Meticulous technique and an attention to extraordinary features are evident in the debut collection. Sophisticated beadwork and embellishment adorns classic bikini styles; while jewel-encrusted brooches and pretty charms facet South Beach's own designs and prints, lending to the individual character of the range.

The first collection from this fresh and exciting swimwear brand focusses on two key trends; 'Santorini', 'and Maldives' '.

Santorini is inspired from the isle of Greece Santorini who beaches are composed of dark volcanic sand that gets searingly hot in the mid-day sun. The color "White "resembles the color of the architecture of this region. It's really wonderful.

Maldives is inspired from their beaches which are known for picture perfect white sand beaches and deep blue water. The color Blue signifies this look.

About Tosh Swimwear: Tosh Swimwear is inspired in Miami, and created in sunny LA. Our swimwear is designed to complement the woman's silhouette! All body types from skinny to curvaceous, encouraging women to celebrate their bodies, Tosh Swimwear's sexy swimwear allow minimal tan lines, while helping you serve maximum skin to flaunt your curves on the beach or poolside! For updates and where to buy go to https://www.instagram.com/toshswimwear/ or sign up on the email list https://toshswimwear.com

