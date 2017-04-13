News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
A Sexy New Bikini Collection Launching in Spring 2017
Tosh Swimwear is an fresh new signature line launching soon.
The blogger behind the brand Jasmine Tosh Stewart of Jasmine Tosh Lately http://www.jasminetoshlately.com/
This 26-year-old excellence may be not taking anything for conceded Furthermore will be traveling the world, one city at a time. Jasmine adores photography, traveling, shopping, writing, animals, also encountering new societies. Jasmine also revels in bringing her fans with her should hint at them new puts around those reality through Online networking.
Detail is at the forefront of South Beach. Meticulous technique and an attention to extraordinary features are evident in the debut collection. Sophisticated beadwork and embellishment adorns classic bikini styles; while jewel-encrusted brooches and pretty charms facet South Beach's own designs and prints, lending to the individual character of the range.
The first collection from this fresh and exciting swimwear brand focusses on two key trends; 'Santorini', 'and Maldives' '.
Santorini is inspired from the isle of Greece Santorini who beaches are composed of dark volcanic sand that gets searingly hot in the mid-day sun. The color "White "resembles the color of the architecture of this region. It's really wonderful.
Maldives is inspired from their beaches which are known for picture perfect white sand beaches and deep blue water. The color Blue signifies this look.
About Tosh Swimwear: Tosh Swimwear is inspired in Miami, and created in sunny LA. Our swimwear is designed to complement the woman's silhouette! All body types from skinny to curvaceous, encouraging women to celebrate their bodies, Tosh Swimwear's sexy swimwear allow minimal tan lines, while helping you serve maximum skin to flaunt your curves on the beach or poolside! For updates and where to buy go to https://www.instagram.com/
Media Contact
Fashion Couture Magazine
***@fashion-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse