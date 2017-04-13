News By Tag
Popular UK Bathroom Supplier Announces Massive Discounts On Bathroom Products
The huge sale on bathroom products makes JT Spas bathroom furniture and accessories even more affordable
The popular bathroom supplier has gained huge attention for helping homeowners to create a stunning bathroom with a lower budget. They pride themselves in passing all their savings onto the customer to make their products which include shower bath suites (jtspas.co.uk/
A spokesman for JT Spas said: "It is important to JT Spas that we provide the best possible products for our customers with the best prices. We continue to keep our prices low, and now with our sale, the prices have just got lower."
With so many products to choose from, there is a bathroom suite, shower cubicle, and walk-in bath to suit any taste or budget. An Elite 1200mm Frameless Sliding Shower Door 8mm Glass recommended retail price £599 is now available for just £199. Rak Series 600 Space Saving Bathroom Suite with Short Projection Toilet recommended retail price £330.06, but now with JT Spas, it is available for just £185. These are just a few examples of the incredible prices available with JT Spas and how people shopping for bathroom products are saving huge amounts of money.
As well as providing huge savings on products, JT Spas can also provide finance, helping customers to spread the cost of recreating a stunning bathroom.
To learn more about JT Spas and to see the wide range of bathroom products and accessories available and take advantage of the massive sale, please visit https://www.jtspas.co.uk/
About JT Spas
JT Spas is a reliable supplier of bathroom products in the United Kingdom. Products are available to view and order online.
