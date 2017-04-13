 
News By Tag
* Peerless-AV
* Almo Professional A/V
* E4 AV Tour
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Jose
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
19181716151413


Peerless-AV® Joins Almo Professional A/V's Spring E4 AV Tour

AV Solutions Provider to Showcase Award-Winning Outdoor Displays and TVs, Mounts, and Kiosks
 
 
Peerless-AV
Peerless-AV
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Peerless-AV
Almo Professional A/V
E4 AV Tour

Industry:
Technology

Location:
San Jose - California - US

SAN JOSE, Calif. - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Peerless-AV® (https://www.peerless-av.com), the leader in innovative audio visual solutions, has joined Almo Professional A/V (http://www.almoproav.com), North America's largest professional audio visual distributor, to give resellers, integrators and consultants the opportunity to discover their own "Lightbulb Moment" during the award-winning E4 AV Tour (http://www.e4avtour.com/), coming to San Jose (http://e4avtour.com/sanjose17/) on April 19.

Peerless-AV will exhibit various solutions, including its Xtreme™ Outdoor Daylight Readable Display (https://www.peerless-av.com/en-us/professional/products/cl-49plc68-ob), UltraView™ Outdoor TV (https://www.peerless-av.com/en-us/professional/products/uv491), SmartMount® Supreme Full Service Video Wall Mount (https://www.peerless-av.com/en-us/professional/products/ds-vw775), and NEW Indoor Portrait Kiosk (https://www.peerless-av.com/en-us/professional/products/kipc25) during this event. Peerless-AV will also be offering a preview of the new Collaboration Cart with Vertical Lift coming out later this summer.

"As a long-time E4 exhibitor, we have seen the true value in taking part in E4 and always look forward to this event," said Earl Naegele, Managing Director, Commercial Sales, Peerless-AV. "Not only do we get the opportunity to meet with resellers and installers, but we also get to share our innovations and project ideas with all attendees."

The E4 AV tour has traveled to cities around the country to provide product, technical and business training needs to thousands of resellers and installers while creating the ideal forum for professional networking. Named the best Training, Consulting/Business Service (http://www.commercialintegrator.com/article/49_best_produ...), the E4 program offers AV professionals a full day of educational sessions worth InfoComm Renewal Units as well as exclusive access to the newest high energy AV products and services.

"We always look forward to having Peerless-AV on the E4 AV Tour -- the team always brings a great show of new products as well as knowledgeable professionals who are engaging and resourceful to our attendees," said Melody Craigmyle,
Vice President of Marketing for Almo Professional A/V.

To learn more about Peerless-AV and its presence at E4, please visit http://www.peerless-av.com, http://www.facebook.com/PeerlessAV, and twitter.com/PeerlessAV.

About Peerless-AV

Peerless-AV, a Peerless Industries, Inc. company, is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of audiovisual solutions. From its award-winning mounts and wireless audio systems to indoor/outdoor kiosks and the industry's first fully sealed outdoor displays, Peerless-AV has aimed to fulfill both integrators' needs for ease of installation and service, and end-users' dreams in residential and commercial applications for the last 75 years.

Based in Aurora, IL, Peerless-AV manufactures over 3,600 products that serve original equipment manufacturers, commercial integrators and consumer retailers in 22 vertical markets through direct sales representatives and authorized distribution. For more information, visit www.peerless-av.com.

About Almo Professional A/V

Almo Professional A/V provides the industry's most advanced product distribution, training and education, and technical support options available for the Pro AV community. With a highly skilled sales team, reseller education programs, seven distribution centers across the U.S. and product lines for the Pro A/V channel, Almo Professional A/V provides customers with the full distribution experience on a local and a personal level. Almo Professional A/V is a division of Almo Corp., the nation's leading independent distributor of consumer electronics and major appliances. For more information about Almo Professional A/V, please call 888-420-2566 or go to www.almoproav.com. Almo Professional A/V can also be followed on Twitter at http://twitter.com/almoproav and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/almoproav.

Contact
Beth Gard
***@lotus823.com
End
Source:Peerless-AV
Email:***@lotus823.com Email Verified
Tags:Peerless-AV, Almo Professional A/V, E4 AV Tour
Industry:Technology
Location:San Jose - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lotus823 PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share