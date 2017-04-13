News By Tag
Peerless-AV® Joins Almo Professional A/V's Spring E4 AV Tour
AV Solutions Provider to Showcase Award-Winning Outdoor Displays and TVs, Mounts, and Kiosks
Peerless-AV will exhibit various solutions, including its Xtreme™ Outdoor Daylight Readable Display (https://www.peerless-
"As a long-time E4 exhibitor, we have seen the true value in taking part in E4 and always look forward to this event," said Earl Naegele, Managing Director, Commercial Sales, Peerless-AV. "Not only do we get the opportunity to meet with resellers and installers, but we also get to share our innovations and project ideas with all attendees."
The E4 AV tour has traveled to cities around the country to provide product, technical and business training needs to thousands of resellers and installers while creating the ideal forum for professional networking. Named the best Training, Consulting/Business Service (http://www.commercialintegrator.com/
"We always look forward to having Peerless-AV on the E4 AV Tour -- the team always brings a great show of new products as well as knowledgeable professionals who are engaging and resourceful to our attendees," said Melody Craigmyle,
Vice President of Marketing for Almo Professional A/V.
To learn more about Peerless-AV and its presence at E4, please visit http://www.peerless-
About Peerless-AV
Peerless-AV, a Peerless Industries, Inc. company, is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of audiovisual solutions. From its award-winning mounts and wireless audio systems to indoor/outdoor kiosks and the industry's first fully sealed outdoor displays, Peerless-AV has aimed to fulfill both integrators' needs for ease of installation and service, and end-users' dreams in residential and commercial applications for the last 75 years.
Based in Aurora, IL, Peerless-AV manufactures over 3,600 products that serve original equipment manufacturers, commercial integrators and consumer retailers in 22 vertical markets through direct sales representatives and authorized distribution. For more information, visit www.peerless-
About Almo Professional A/V
Almo Professional A/V provides the industry's most advanced product distribution, training and education, and technical support options available for the Pro AV community. With a highly skilled sales team, reseller education programs, seven distribution centers across the U.S. and product lines for the Pro A/V channel, Almo Professional A/V provides customers with the full distribution experience on a local and a personal level. Almo Professional A/V is a division of Almo Corp., the nation's leading independent distributor of consumer electronics and major appliances. For more information about Almo Professional A/V, please call 888-420-2566 or go to www.almoproav.com. Almo Professional A/V can also be followed on Twitter at http://twitter.com/
