Non-Profit Firm in St. Louis Launches Kit to Repel Infectious Zika and West Nile Mosquitos
Quake Kare product protects against advancing spread of Zika and West Nile viruses across U.S.
More than 5,000 cases of Zika virus have been reported in the U.S. since 2015. Scientists expect a surge in cases of the mosquito-borne disease this summer, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC).
"Most Americans associate the Zika virus with southern states when in fact incidents of the virus are now advancing into almost every state in the union," said Brian Houser of Quake Kare, a not-for-profit company headquartered in St. Louis. (https://www.quakekare.com/)
"New reports from the CDC show symptomatic disease cases of Zika virus in 49 states and the District of Columbia – only Alaska has not yet been effected," Houser said.
Zika virus is spread primarily by the bite of an infected Aedes species mosquito, which bite during the day and night. Zika can be passed from a pregnant woman to her fetus. Infection during pregnancy can cause devastating birth defects.There is no vaccine or medicine for Zika virus.
Zika virus can also cause Guillain-Barre syndrome, a condition in which the body's immune system attacks the nerves. Symptoms of the condition, which can also be caused by other viruses, can include temporary paralysis.
West Nile virus (WNV) is most commonly transmitted to humans by mosquitoes. Most people infected with WNV will have no symptoms but some develop symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash. Most people recover completely, but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months.A small percentage of infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal neurologic illness, such as encephalitis or meningitis (inflammation of the brain).
Quake Kare's ER™ Emergency Ready Mosquito Repellent Kit contains essential items to that repel West Nile and Zika mosquitos and protect against virus transfer.
"This kit provides the maximum protection people need when living or visiting an area that is prone to mosquitos, whether it's outside their own house, at the beach or in the woods," said Houser.
The kit is versatile and portable for any outdoor activities. It includes maximum Deet protection for skin providing coverage up to 10 hours; insect treatment for clothing and outdoor gear such as backpacks, sleeping bags, tents and more; a mosquito net that provides protection when sleeping outdoors; nylon rope to secure the netting to a tent or tree branch; and "mosquito dunks" to place in standing water to kill mosquito larvae before they are old enough to bite.
"Quake Kare's ER™ Emergency Ready Mosquito Repellent Kit complements our company's full range of emergency survival kits to help protect people and organizations when pandemics and disasters occur, whether they are natural or man-made" said Houser.
Quake Kare is owned by Lighthouse for the Blind-Saint Louis, also known as LHB Industries, Inc. The Lighthouse is a non-profit 501(c)3 enterprise that helps children and adults who are visually impaired maintain dignity and independence by offering employment, education and support services.
All Quake Kare sales revenue directly supports Lighthouse service programs for people who are blind or visually impaired in Missouri and Southwestern Illinois.
The Lighthouse currently employs48 people who are legally blind in two manufacturing plants in St. Louis County, Missouri, to assemble, pack and ship Quake Kare survival kits and many other products for consumer, corporate and government customers.
For Quake Kare product information, see the website http://www.quakekare.com or contact Brittney Bettonville at 800.542.3697 or 314.423.4333. For details about Lighthouse for the Blind-Saint Louis services and programs, call 800.542.3697 or 314.423.4333 or visit the website or www.lhbindustries.com.
Contact
Brittney Bettonville
***@jeff-dunlap.com
