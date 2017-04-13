 
K-9 Veteran Dog-Handlers Designs

The K-9 Veteran Dog Handlers Designs honor the service of man's best frined!
 
 
K-9 Veteran Dog-Handlers Designs
K-9 Veteran Dog-Handlers Designs
 
PORTLAND, Ore. - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Our military is not strangers to implementing K-9s units in warfare. K-9s have been successfully used in law enforcement and a veriety of other services.  We created our own K-9 training program at the onset of WWII.

The program trained and integrated service dogs into our nation's military.  Since then, man's best friend has served with us side-by-side in a myriad of different tasks.

A great debt is owed to our K-9 counterparts for their hard work and sacrifice. .  We at Devil Dog Shirts would like to say thank you to our K-9 Marines and their fellow Marine handlers.

Our Values

Devil Dog Shirts has the Courage to be Honorable and Committed to our fellow Marines. We strive to perpetuate the Warrior Ethos in our Corps by creating the best gear a war-fighter can buy! All of our apperal is made in the United States of America. We stand by our country and our fellow Marines as our nation moves forward.

Our Gear

All of Devil Dog Shirts apparel is made and printed in the United States of America. Even in a competitive marketplace Devil Dog Shirts stands by this decision out of principle. Getting materials and printing locally in CONUS helps us to ensure customer quality for our fellow Marines and family.

K-9 Veteran Dog-Handler's Designs

-4.3 oz. Fine Jersey
-Designed and printed on shirts that are Made in America
-100% Ring-spun combed cotton
-Taped shoulder-to-shoulder
-Tubular – Slim fit

We also have a size chart!

Our Team

Our team of Marine Corps vets play an important role in the designs created by devildogshirts.com . Devil Dog Shirts is licensed by the United States Marine Corps Trademark and Licensing Office. Our art depicts the Honor, Courage, and Commitment of Marines worldwide! Semper Fi!

To get this item visit:   http://devildogshirts.com/product-category/apparel/us-mar...

For more information on this and more bad-ass gear, visit Devil Dog Shirts at www.devildogshirts.com
Source:devildogshirts.com
Email:***@devildogshirts.com
