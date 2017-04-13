Country(s)
Spark Design & Innovation Awards Announce 2017 Call For Entries
Renowned International Design Competition Launches Annual Awards
2017 participants to date include: Whipsaw Design; LUNAR-McKinsey;
2017 Spring Deadlines
Product Design and the Spring Concept Design (Pro & Student)
Standard Registration:
Late Registration:
Please note that Spark Product Design is now ONLY taking place in the Spring. Spark has merged the Product Design competition Spring and Fall events and is holding only one consolidated event in 2017. There is no longer a November Product Design Award or deadline.
2017 Autumn Deadlines
Communication Design; Experience & Service Design; Health & Medical Design; Social Cause Design; Spaces Design (Architecture, Interiors & Urban); Transport Design and WEAR Design.
Early Registration:
Standard Registration:
Late Registration:
2017 Winter Deadlines
Dreamer Design Categories—Fall Concept Design (Pro & Student); MAKR Design & PROTO Design
Early Registration:
Standard Registration:
Late Registration:
All Deadlines end at Midnight, California-time
Bonus Information
Spark is proudly supported by Autodesk, ArchNewsNow, Pluo Web Consulting and RIOT Creative Imaging.
The Spark Design Awards' core mission is to help create a better world though design excellence. Learn about this organization and see more great design at the Spark website landing page at http://www.sparkawards.com
