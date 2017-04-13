2017 Military Golf Playoff - Land vs Air & Sea Golf Playoff and Dinner to rasie funds for transportation for blind/disabled Veterans 1 2 vts1 (1) Land VS Air Logo CHARLOTTE, N.C. - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Media Contact:



Janet Perkins, President



704-321- 2366



Email: vtsinc2013@ gmail.com



Military Golf Playoff, Land vs. Air & Sea, Charlotte, North Carolina, September 21, 2017



"Veteran Transport Services will host a Military Golf Playoff Fundraiser for Veteran Transportation"



Charlotte, NC (April 18, 2017) Veteran Transport Services will host its signature fundraiser, Military Golf Playoff, Land Vs. Air & Sea, September 20-21, 2017. The event will raise funds to provide transportation services, education and advocacy for blind and disabled veterans. The playoff features Land (Army, Reserves and Marines) vs Air & Sea (Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard) and promises to be an exciting and fun-filled event.



"The purpose for the event is to raise money for the provision of transportation for veterans so that they can rejoin society to the benefit of all parties. The suicide rate for veterans is extremely high for sundry reasons. We feel if we can assist blind and disabled veterans in getting out of their homes that it will encourage them to look forward to a bright future" said Janet Perkins, the event organizer and president of Veteran Transport Services.



The golf playoff will be preceded by a kick-off dinner on Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at the William R. Davie Center. The keynote speaker for the dinner is Ms. Brenda E. Robinson, the first African-American Female Navy Carrier Pilot. The golf playoff will be held the following day, Thursday, September 21, 2017 at the Old Sycamore Golf Plantation. Tickets for the combined dinner and golf playoff are $165 per person or dinner and golf tickets can be purchased ala carte. To learn more and to register for the event or sponsorship opportunities, please visit



About Veteran Transport Services:



Veteran Transport Services is a non-profit organization with a mission to provide viable and reliable transportation, education, and advocacy for sensory impaired and disabled veterans within Mecklenburg County and surrounding areas.



