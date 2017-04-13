 
Industry News





75th Anniversary Military K-9 Designs

Our new 75th Anniversary K-9 Designs commemorate the 75th Anniversary of K-9s being integrated in to our military. Come get yours and show your support for Man's best friend
 
 
FALLBROOK, Calif. - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Marines are not strangers to using K-9s in warfare. K-9s were used during campaigns in Haiti before the official program even began in 1942.  Dogs were so successful in their mission that the official program was started during the beggining of America's entry in to the war.

The program trained and integrated service dogs into our nation's military.  Since then, man's best friend has served with us side-by-side at times.

The Marine Corps K-9 fills many missions in our Corps.  K-9s are used for police work, guard-duty, and IED warfare.  A great debt is owed to our K-9 counterparts for their selfless work.  The 75th Anniversary K-9 Veteran K-9 Designs commemorate this.  We atDevil Dog Shirts would like to say thank you to our K-9 Marines and their fellow Marine handlers.

Our Values

Devil Dog Shirts has the Courage to be Honorable and Committed to our fellow Marines. We strive to perpetuate the Warrior Ethos in our Corps by creating the best gear a war-fighter can buy! All of our apperal is made in the United States of America. We stand by our country and our fellow Marines as our nation moves forward.

Our Gear

All of Devil Dog Shirts apparel is made and printed in the United States of America. Even in a competitive marketplace Devil Dog Shirts stands by this decision out of principle. Getting materials and printing locally in CONUS helps us to ensure customer quality for our fellow Marines and family.

75th Anniversary K-9 Designs


-4.3 oz. Fine Jersey
-Designed and printed on shirts that are Made in America
-100% Ring-spun combed cotton
-Taped shoulder-to-shoulder
-Tubular – Slim fit

Check out the size chart! (https://devildogshirts.com/size-chart/)

Find us on Facebook at Devildogshirts (https://www.facebook.com/devildogshirts?ref=hl)!

Our Team

Our team of Marine Corps vets play an important role in the designs created by devildogshirts.com . Devil Dog Shirts is licensed by the United States Marine Corps Trademark and Licensing Office. Our art depicts the Honor, Courage, and Commitment of Marines worldwide! Semper Fi!

To get this item visit:  http://devildogshirts.com/product-category/apparel/us-marine-corps-mens-apparel/marine-corps-shirts/


For more information on this and more bad-ass gear, visit Devil Dog Shirts at www.devildogshirts.com
Source:devildogshirts.com
Email:***@devildogshirts.com Email Verified
