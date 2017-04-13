News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Full Speaker Lineup Announced for eZ Conference 2017 in London
eZ Conference will take place in London, UK, June 7-8, 2017, with two tracks—business and technical, plus a full day of training for developers on the day prior, June 6. Training will be given in two tracks as well—basic and advanced. The conference will provide two days of presentations and discussions about the present and future of content technology as well as information about eZ's content management and customer experience software eZ Platform (https://ezplatform.com/
"Each year we plan eZ's annual conference to connect our community, talk about where our product is headed and learn from what partners and clients have been doing using our content platform," said Aleksander Farstad, eZ's Co-Founder and CEO. "Last year's event in Paris was very successful and this year we look to do the same in London. Since our CMS is built on PHP and Symfony, we're especially excited to connect with the PHP and Symfony developers in the UK, we'll have trainings and sharing of technical insights on our platform. We want to engage and grow the community there."
eZ Conference is expected to attract 100-200 web developers, designers, marketers, digital professionals from eZ partners and clients. The event will take place next to the River Thames in London, at the Tower Hotel. In addition to the keynotes, trainings and presentations, attendees will have extensive time to network and engage with partners, clients and sponsors, especially on Wednesday night, when the well-anticipated eZ Award party takes place.
This event is organized in collaboration with our partners, Platform.sh (https://platform.sh/)
For more information or to register, visit conference.ez.no (http://conference.ez.no/)
Contact
Lia Pinto
Marketing Manager, eZ Systems
***@ez.no
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse