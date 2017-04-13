Moss Celebrates Topping Out of FIU Wellness, Recreation Center

End

-- Today, Moss celebrated the topping out of Florida International University's Wellness and Recreation Center, located at 11290 SW 12 St.The $20 million state-of-the-art facility was designed by HKS. With 67,000 square feet, it will include a basketball court, sand volleyball court, fitness spinning room, fitness matted room, fitness assessment room, general storage room, collaborative workspace and entrance plaza."It was wonderful to construct another project for Florida International University and continue Moss' valued relationship with the institution, which is educating South Florida's next generation of leaders," said Brett Atkinson, Executive Vice President of Moss. "This wellness center is sure to promote a healthy lifestyle by providing FIU's students, faculty and staff with an array of fitness and exercise options."The project is expected to be completed in August 2017.