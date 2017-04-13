News By Tag
Jonathan Rosen of The Collective Selected to Represent New East Dallas Development, Bryan Heights
"Bryan Heights is already acting as a catalyst for the renewal and rapid change that is taking place in East Dallas," Rosen said. "The project has all the luxury amenities our clients seek, and the contemporary design features are fresh and reflective of the best aspects of upscale urban design."
Located at 4705 Grigsby Avenue, Phase One will be comprised of 41 of 135 three-story townhouses, ranging in size from 1,500 to 1,600 square feet. Units will feature an open living concept with two bedrooms, two full and one half-bath, a two-car garage and customizable interior packages (light and dark), which will allow owners to tailor the aesthetics of each individual unit to their liking. Each townhouse will have its own front door color creating personality and uniqueness within the property.
"We see Bryan Heights as an opportunity to have a positive impact in a neighborhood we've had a vision for since 2014," said EKO Construction Co-Founder Brad Winters. "We've used the highest quality materials to construct an innovative, landmark project but also carefully designed these units to feel like home and provide unparalleled privacy for owners."
Winters added: "Selecting Jonathan Rosen of The Collective Residential as our exclusive listing agent was an easy choice. His knowledge and experience, coupled with his outstanding ability to hone in on the exact physical and intangible elements his clients are seeking in a property, has made him one of the most trusted and respected agents in this market."
Located within walking distance of Jimmy's Food Store, one of Dallas' most beloved food establishments, and just minutes from downtown, Uptown, Deep Ellum, Lower Greenville, Knox/Henderson and White Rock Lake, Bryan Heights is ideal for those looking to experience the best dining and nightlife the city has to offer.
"Our team is incredibly excited to share these units with our clients and the community," added Rosen. "Owning one of these unique townhouses essentially puts all of Dallas at your fingertips, giving you the most desirable amenities and aspects of high-rise living in a location that provides an element of convenience you can't find anywhere else. Bryan Heights truly is the best of all worlds."
For more information on Bryan Heights or The Collective Residential, including services, properties or leadership, please visit www.thecollectiveresidential.com or follow us on Instagram @thecollectiveresidential.
About The Collective Residential
The Collective Residential is an agent-driven luxury real estate boutique firm founded by top-producing agents, Christy Berry and Jonathan Rosen, who have more than 20 years of combined industry experience. The Collective's focus is on the luxury market combined with servicing top-producing agents and their properties. The firm is located at 4012 Oak Lawn Avenue, Dallas, Texas 75219. For more information, please call 214.814.8100 or visit www.thecollectiveresidential.com.
