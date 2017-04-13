News By Tag
Peabody Properties Recycles Toner Cartridges and Cell Phones
In Recognition of Earth Day and in Support of Elizabeth Stone House
Founded in 1974, the Elizabeth Stone House partners with adult and child survivors of domestic violence and related trauma – mental illness, housing instability, and substance misuse – to achieve safety, stability, and overall wellbeing, thereby contributing to the strength, resiliency, and health of the community they serve. Some of the good works of the Elizabeth Stone House include supporting and transitional housing for victims and families of domestic violence. For more information, please visit www.elizabethstone.org.
On average, Peabody Properties currently donates about eight to 10 large-sized trash bags of toner cartridges each month. The Elizabeth Stone House can receive between $1 and $2 per cartridge (depending on size and model type) in cash or store credit.
"This initiative is a great way for Peabody Properties to think 'green' and help others, as well as the planet," said Kristin Pine, Director of Training and Education for Peabody Properties. "I am proud to report that we already have Peabody volunteers who routinely drop off their used ink cartridges and old cell phones throughout the year, and we're excited to encourage even more. Those who donate help to make a huge difference in the lives of others, while being a responsible global citizen. The Elizabeth Stone House is an important and vital member of our housing and social service community, and we are proud to partner with them in this effort."
Pine added, "It's through the generosity of spirit from our amazing Peabody employees who help make Peabody Properties a very special place to work."
About Peabody Properties, Inc.
Peabody Properties is a full-service real-estate firm which manages more than 11,000 units of housing, primarily in New England. The award-winning, privately held corporation and Accredited Management Organization (AMO) was incorporated in 1976 and is under the direction of Karen Fish-Will and Melissa Fish-Crane. In 1995, Peabody Properties recognized its long-term commitment to Resident Services as a unique area of expertise within the field of property management and established a new, specialty sector. Peabody Resident Services, Inc. is dedicated solely to the development of support services and programs for residents of affordable housing. Peabody Properties is designated as a Woman Business Enterprise (WBE), is certified by the Massachusetts State Office of Minority and Women Business Assistance (SOMWBA) and was recently ranked in the top 50 on the 2016 National Affordable Housing Management Association (NAHMA) Affordable 100 List. Peabody Properties maintains headquarters at 536 Granite Street, Braintree, MA 02184. The firm also has offices in New Jersey and Florida. For additional information please visit http://www.peabodyproperties.com.
