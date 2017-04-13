 
News By Tag
* Community Bank
* Flagler County
* Volusia County
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Banking
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Palm Coast
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
19181716151413


Intracoastal Bank Ranked an Optimal Performer in 2016 by Seifried & Brew

 
 
logo4
logo4
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Community Bank
Flagler County
Volusia County

Industry:
Banking

Location:
Palm Coast - Florida - US

Subject:
Awards

PALM COAST, Fla. - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Seifried & Brew, LLC, a community bank consulting and risk management firm, ranks Intracoastal Bank as a high-performing bank in its prestigious 2016 S&B Top 15th Percentile.

This designation is assigned to banks whose overall performance ranks them within the top 15 percent of all community banks in the nation. To receive this distinguished honor, Intracoastal Bank demonstrated exemplary performance by managing their exposure to risk while maintaining a notable level of reward.

"Being part of the Top 15th Percentile is a great accomplishment…and is no small feat!" says Jamie Sumner, chief analyst of Seifried and Brew, LLC. "In fact, this designation shows that these banks have been able to optimally balance risk and reward throughout 2016."

The ranking is based on the S&B index, which measures individual bank performance and then compares banks across the United States. The banks included in this index have assets between $10 million and $30 billion.

The S&B Top 15th Percentile ranking has been released every year since 2011. Whereas other organizations rank bank performance, the S&B composite score takes into consideration both risk and reward.

J.C. Brew, president & CEO, continued, "The S&B Top 15th ranking says to bank customers that their bank demonstrates exemplary management and safety as an institution."

###

Intracoastal Bank is a locally owned and operated financial institution. Intracoastal Bank's Flagler County banking center is located at 1290 Palm Coast Parkway, NW, Palm Coast, Florida 32137. The Bank's Volusia County Banking Center is located at 2140 LPGA Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL  32117. The Bank serves the Northeast and East Central Florida area. The bank offers a full range of deposit and loan products tailored to meet the needs of consumers and businesses in the community with convenient access through 24-hour ATMs, internet and mobile banking. The bank is a state charted commercial bank, member FDIC.

Corporate information and e-banking are available at www.intracoastalbank.net. They can be reached at 386-447-1662 (tel:(386)%20447-1662), or Facebook athttps://www.facebook.com/intracoastalbank.

Contact
Bruce Page
President & C.E.O.
***@intracoastalbank.net
End
Source:
Email:***@intracoastalbank.net
Posted By:***@intracoastalbank.net Email Verified
Tags:Community Bank, Flagler County, Volusia County
Industry:Banking
Location:Palm Coast - Florida - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Intracoastal Bank PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share