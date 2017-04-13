News By Tag
CONRIC PR & Marketing hires Anna Bejerano as digital marketing manager
"Bejerano's vast experience in creation and implementation of successful social media and digital marketing campaigns will be an asset to our clients and our company as CONRIC continues to expand its digital marketing footprint in 2017," says Ramos-Williams. "This is especially important as the majority of all marketing projects at CONRIC are strategically distributed across various digital platforms to optimize results."
As CONRIC's digital marketing manager, Bejerano is excited to develop cost-efficient, user-friendly strategies that drive traffic to clients' websites, develop social media platform content and build online engagement. Bejerano will also assist the company's digital team with web design, video editing and brand development.
Originally from upstate New York, Bejerano returned to Southwest Florida — her home for more than 17 years — after graduating with her B.A. in English from Florida International University in Miami. In 2016, she received her MFA in Creative Writing from Full Sail University. She served as a communications specialist for a large educational non-profit in Miami and then as a digital media specialist at WGCU where she led the redesign of its website and mobile application. Bejerano experienced firsthand how social media has changed the digital marketing landscape, and became fluent in crafting blog and social media posts on platforms that include Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, Flickr and Snapchat.
When it comes to digital marketing, Bejerano firmly believes that the foundation of a successful campaign is built on understanding how businesses interact with potential customers on social media platforms and reaching the maximum number of people.
"I love waking up each morning and feeling like I've helped make life easier for local business owners by creating a strong brand identity and online presence for them," says Bejerano. "An aesthetically pleasing, mobile-friendly website and strong social media presence are key parts of any business' brand identity."
CONRIC PR & Marketing
Recognized as one of the leading public relations, marketing and advertising agencies in Southwest Florida, CONRIC PR & Marketing was founded by Connie Ramos-Williams in 2007. The award-winning, full-service agency provides strategic brand awareness campaigns, integrated public relations programs, marketing development and consulting services, advertising campaigns, media buys, custom and niche publishing, creative writing and design, digital marketing strategies, website development and crisis communications strategy and implementation. The firm serves clients in many industry sectors including banking, legal, medical, government, not-for- profit, restaurant, manufacturing, construction, building and development, real estate, professional association, hospitality and salon & spa. CONRIC is a recipient of multiple Image Awards from the Southwest Florida Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association and Golden Image Awards from its statewide chapter, and Charlie Awards from the Florida Magazine Association. For more information, call (239) 690-9840 or visit ConricPR.com
