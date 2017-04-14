News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Sunshine, Tan Lines, and Baby Gifts! Pearhead's New Product Line Shows at JPMA Baby Show in Anaheim
Lifestyle and baby gift brand Pearhead continues to lead the gift industry with the launch of a new spring line of products at the JPMA baby show in Anaheim, CA.
Driven by trends in the marketplace, Pearhead continues to evolve their line of products for the modern parent. Showing for the first time at JPMA, the new spring line features pastel colors and soft patterns. It includes chalkboards specifically for mom and dad, baby girl stickers, baby boy stickers, and new babybooks and pregnancy journals.
"We've designed our spring line based on trends in the market," says Ken Berlin, Co-Founder of Pearhead. "We are also expanding our photosharing collection to include the family pet. The new products in our line are the perfect way for our customers to share their life moments with everyone they love."
The new pet chalkboard includes chalk and ribbon to hang around the pup's neck. It includes an adorable saying, "mom & dad are getting me a human," perfect for a baby announcement.
Pearhead is dedicated to a trend based design philosophy. The team is continuously creating and marketing original, new products and designs that are fun and on-trend.
Other popular items in the Pearhead (http://www.pearhead.com/
The entire Pearhead collection will be showcased at the JPMA Baby Show held from May 10th- 12th at the Anaheim Convention Center where Pearhead will be exhibiting at Booth #2023. The show opens to consumers on May 13th. For more information on the JPMA baby Shower, please visit http://jpmababyshow.org/
About Pearhead:
Pearhead aims to create unique, quality products that celebrate those special moments in life. We are a family of designers, marketers, and trendsetters bringing products to life that will bring a smile to your face. From concept and design to production and customer service, the Pearhead team works together seamlessly every step of the way. Whether your baby is celebrating their first year of life, you are announcing your engagement, or your pup is celebrating his first holiday season, Pearhead is here to help share your moments in style.
Contact
Theresa Heintz
***@pearhead.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse