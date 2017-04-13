News By Tag
Eurotech and Vintech partner up to provide Industrial IoT and Smart City solutions in India
Eurotech selected Vintech as first partner to increase its presence in the Indian market for the year-long experience acquired in the IT industry and for its successful customer centric approach.
Chintamani Lele, Director at Vintech, commented "Team Vintech had first interaction with Team Eurotech a year ago, and immediately realised, that looking at the future trends and prospects of IoT, they must have a technology partner like Eurotech for the Indian markets. With Eurotech's technology products like Multi-service IoT Gateways (http://www.eurotech.com/
"Vintech thanks to his role as leading IT service provider is the ideal partner to establish Eurotech presence in the Indian market" said Giuseppe Surace, Eurotech's CP&MO. "This partnership is a further confirmation of Eurotech leadership in the IoT industry on a global scale and its willingness to continue to provide innovative end-to-end horizontal solutions for different verticals."
About Eurotech
Eurotech (ETH:IM) is a global company that designs, creates and delivers full Internet of Things solutions, including services, software and hardware to leading systems integrators and enterprises large and small. With Eurotech solutions in place, clients have access to the latest open source and standardized software stacks, flexible and rugged Multi-service IoT Gateways and sophisticated sensors to bring actionable data from the field into business operations. Working with world-class ecosystem partners, Eurotech delivers on the promise of the Internet of Things either from end to end, or with best in class building blocks, including device and data management, connectivity and communication platform, intelligent edge devices and smart objects following business models that fit today's business world. Learn more about Eurotech at www.eurotech.com.
Vintech Electronic Systems Pvt. Ltd.
Vintech Electronic Systems Pvt. Ltd. has emerged as one of the most trusted service provider of IT Products, Services & Solutions. A pioneering organization with an experience of more than 20 years, Vintech has been successful in maintaining a customer centric approach in all its ventures. From systems integration to post-sales support, Vintech offers a wide range of services and solutions. The company is run by a team of highly qualified and experienced industry experts. Today, Vintech Customer base exceeds 2500 customers from diverse segments like IT & ITES, Manufacturing, Banking & Finance, Government & Defense, Education & Research, Healthcare & Hospitality. Vintech aims to be the most preferred IT solutions and services partner across India in coming years. To add to this, Vintech has now started diversifying into the future trends of IoT and Data Analytics. With strategic joint ventures and associations, it offers end-to-end solutions for IIoT, Smart City Projects and Healthcare customers.
