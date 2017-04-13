 
News By Tag
* Iot
* Smart City
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Amaro
  Udine
  Italy
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
19181716151413


Eurotech and Vintech partner up to provide Industrial IoT and Smart City solutions in India

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Iot
Smart City

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Amaro - Udine - Italy

Subject:
Partnerships

AMARO, Italy - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Eurotech (http://www.eurotech.com), a leading provider of embedded systems, Machine-to-Machine (M2M) platforms and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that it has signed a partnership agreement withVintech (http://www.vintechin.com/), trusted service provider of IT Products, Services & Solutions, to design and deliver end-to-end solutions for IIoT and Smart Cities.

Eurotech selected Vintech as first partner to increase its presence in the Indian market for the year-long experience acquired in the IT industry and for its successful customer centric approach.

Chintamani Lele, Director at Vintech, commented "Team Vintech had first interaction with Team Eurotech a year ago, and immediately realised, that looking at the future trends and prospects of IoT, they must have a technology partner like Eurotech for the Indian markets. With Eurotech's technology products like Multi-service IoT Gateways (http://www.eurotech.com/en/products/devices/iot+gateways), Passenger Counters (http://www.eurotech.com/en/products/mobile+devices/people...), Environmental Sensors (http://www.eurotech.com/en/products/devices/environmental...) and the Everyware Cloud IoT integration platform, Vintech aims to address the fast growing market of Industrial IoT and Smart City Projects in the first phase. It aims to take the Eurotech technology across the length and breadth of its customer base in India, and also in newer markets."

"Vintech thanks to his role as leading IT service provider is the ideal partner to establish Eurotech presence in the Indian market" said Giuseppe Surace, Eurotech's CP&MO. "This partnership is a further confirmation of Eurotech leadership in the IoT industry on a global scale and its willingness to continue to provide innovative end-to-end horizontal solutions for different verticals."

About Eurotech

Eurotech (ETH:IM) is a global company that designs, creates and delivers full Internet of Things solutions, including services, software and hardware to leading systems integrators and enterprises large and small. With Eurotech solutions in place, clients have access to the latest open source and standardized software stacks, flexible and rugged Multi-service IoT Gateways and sophisticated sensors to bring actionable data from the field into business operations. Working with world-class ecosystem partners, Eurotech delivers on the promise of the Internet of Things either from end to end, or with best in class building blocks, including device and data management, connectivity and communication platform, intelligent edge devices and smart objects following business models that fit today's business world. Learn more about Eurotech at www.eurotech.com.

Vintech Electronic Systems Pvt. Ltd.
Vintech Electronic Systems Pvt. Ltd. has emerged as one of the most trusted service provider of IT Products, Services & Solutions. A pioneering organization with an experience of more than 20 years, Vintech has been successful in maintaining a customer centric approach in all its ventures. From systems integration to post-sales support, Vintech offers a wide range of services and solutions. The company is run by a team of highly qualified and experienced industry experts. Today, Vintech Customer base exceeds 2500 customers from diverse segments like IT & ITES, Manufacturing, Banking & Finance, Government & Defense, Education & Research, Healthcare & Hospitality. Vintech aims to be the most preferred IT solutions and services partner across India in coming years. To add to this, Vintech has now started diversifying into the future trends of IoT and Data Analytics. With strategic joint ventures and associations, it offers end-to-end solutions for IIoT, Smart City Projects and Healthcare customers.
End
Source:
Email:***@eurotech.com Email Verified
Tags:Iot, Smart City
Industry:Technology
Location:Amaro - Udine - Italy
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Eurotech PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share