 
News By Tag
* Funding Small Business
* Finance
* Finance Company
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Houston
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
19181716151413

Financial Institution helps local company win large contract

Pest control company secures large contract for mosquito fumigation and pest control with local Home Owners Association in Texas
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Funding Small Business
Finance
Finance Company

Industry:
Business

Location:
Houston - Texas - US

Subject:
Deals

HOUSTON - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Athens Capital Lending LLC ("Athens Capital" or the "Company") today announced the approval of a  $100,000 line of credit for a local pest control company, to fund the execution of a large contract for mosquito fumigation and pest control in the Houston area.

Joe Ayala, Athens Capital's Managing Principal, commented, "We are pleased to have been selected by this client as their preferred funding source when it comes to financing their business expansion, particularly considering a number of local banks had previously denied credit to this client. The line of credit will help with the acquisition of equipment and fund operating expenses, allowing the client to double its annual revenue. This commitment exemplifies our distinctive capability in funding small businesses. As owners of a self funded lending company, we know how to underwrite loans in this space."

Athens Capital is a leading self funded finance company that specializes in providing funding to very small clients who do not qualify for banking finance. Its funding programs include purchase order finance, accounts receivable finance and working capital loans, to name a few. For more details, please visit: http://www.athenscapitallending.com

This press release includes certain statements that fall within the definition of "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including overall economic and market conditions, federal, state and local government funding, competitors' and customers' actions, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Accordingly, such statements should be considered in light of these risks. Any prediction by the Company is only a statement of management's belief at the time the prediction is made. There can be no assurance that any prediction once made will continue thereafter to reflect management's belief, and the Company does not undertake to update publicly its predictions or to make voluntary additional disclosures of nonpublic information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact
Athens Capital Lending
***@athenscapitallending.com
End
Source:Athens Capital Lending LLC
Email:***@athenscapitallending.com
Posted By:***@athenscapitallending.com Email Verified
Tags:Funding Small Business, Finance, Finance Company
Industry:Business
Location:Houston - Texas - United States
Subject:Deals
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Athens Capital Lending PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share