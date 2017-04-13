News By Tag
Atlantic Commercial Group Completes Building Sale In Coconut Creek
The building, located at 6119 Lyons Road, was developed as a free-standing building approximately 9 years ago within the Sawgrass Corporate Park. Under the direction of Mr. Broidis, the closing took place within 2 weeks of the date the Seller was given occupancy to their new 30,000 SF office on Hillsboro Blvd. that was also secured by Mr. Broidis.
Atlantic Commercial Group, Inc. specializes in the brokerage and development of retail and office properties in South Florida. Additional services include national tenant representation, landlord representation and development consulting.
