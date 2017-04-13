 
Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
19181716151413

Atlantic Commercial Group Completes Building Sale In Coconut Creek

 
 
6119 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek, FL 33073
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Gary Broidis, Principal of Delray Beach- based Atlantic Commercial Group, Inc. recently completed the approximately 2,500,000 sale of an approximate 12,000 square foot building located in Coconut Creek.  Located on Lyons Road, immediately north of the Sawgrass Expressway, this property provided a unique opportunity for a Boca Raton corporation to purchase a first class corporate headquarters, according to Mr. Broidis.

The building, located at 6119 Lyons Road, was developed as a free-standing building approximately 9 years ago within the Sawgrass Corporate Park.  Under the direction of Mr. Broidis, the closing took place within 2 weeks of the date the Seller was given occupancy to their new 30,000 SF office on Hillsboro Blvd. that was also secured by Mr. Broidis.

Atlantic Commercial Group, Inc. specializes in the brokerage and development of retail and office properties in South Florida.  Additional services include national tenant representation, landlord representation and development consulting.

Visit our website at http://www.atlanticcg.com

Media Contact
Gary Broidis
Phone: 561-447-8610 Email: gary@atlanticcg.com
gary@atlanticcg.com
Email:***@atlanticcg.com Email Verified
