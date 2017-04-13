News By Tag
FranNet and Brookfield Chamber host 2017 Business Exploration Expo
Presentations from and networking with franchise representatives and local businesses
The event is being held on May 4th from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Embassy Suites by Hilton, 1200 South Moorland Road, Brookfield, WI 53005. The event is free, but advance registration is required, register on: www.Eventbrite.com
Perry Zukowski, franchise consultant, said, "This free program provides a unique opportunity to learn more about the growing franchise industry in general as well as specific information on six national franchise with open territories in the Milwaukee area. FranNet provides a FREE coaching service that assists our clients with the selection, validation and financing of their new franchise business. Our process has resulted in a 91% client success rate over the last five years."
About 2017 Business Exploration Expo: Featuring Franchise Opportunities
The 2017 Business Exploration Expo gives people who are thinking about starting a business a chance to explore local franchise opportunities among 3,100 franchise concepts in almost 300 industries. Attendees will also have the opportunity to get answers to all their questions with regards to the benefits of owning a franchise, the various opportunities available, and what it takes to get started. Six franchisors will be present at the event. Each franchisor will give a 10-minute presentation on their franchise concept. Following the presentations attendees can enjoy refreshments, network, and speak in more detail with franchise representatives. There will be other speakers too covering general business topics including financing a business.
Franchises that will be in attendance:
· - Assisting Hands Home Care
· - SpeedPro Imaging
· - Mosquito Joe
· - 1-800 Water Damage
· - Focal Point Coaching
· - Benetrends - Finance Partner
· - DUCTZ
About FranNet
FranNet is the industry's most respected leader in franchise consulting services and is currently celebrating their 30th Anniversary in business. FranNet provides a FREE 7 step coaching process with a 91% success rate. They only partner with first-rate franchises. With more than 3,100 franchise concepts available in almost 300 industries figuring out which franchise opportunity is the right business opportunity can be a difficult task. FranNet's local consultants provide free consulting, valuable research, and resources to help aspiring entrepreneurs pick a franchise for sale that best matches their business needs and desires.
About FranNet of Wisconsin
Perry Zukowski is the franchise consultant for Wisconsin. Perry worked in his father's franchise growing up in central Wisconsin, so he has first-hand knowledge of both the rewards and the challenges of owning a franchised business. Prior to owning his own Franchise Perry has also worked in both risk management and human resources, and provided both executive coaching and acquisition due diligence. For questions contact Perry Zukowski at (847) 254-9757 or email pzukowski@frannet.com. Visit his website at: www.frannet.com/
Contact
Judi Murphy
Murphy Associates
***@marketingwithmurphy.com
