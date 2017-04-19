News By Tag
Last call for golfers and sponsors - 8th Annual Tri-Town Classic Golf Tournament - Charitable Awards
Annual event to benefit Valerie's House to help grieving children process the loss of a close family member
Anticipation is running high this year for Tri-Town's new Classic Charitable Awards to recognize area individuals and businesses who give back to the community. Awards will go to the Most Charitable Large and Small Businesses, Community Volunteer, and Student Volunteer, in addition to the Tara Parla Passion Award to recognize an individual who pushed through crisis to help others.
Remaining sponsorship opportunities range from $100 to $3,500. Get involved for a good cause by contacting Brandie Dickerson at (239) 826-4307 or Brandie@Tri-
Tri-Town Construction LLC is a fully licensed and insured general and roofing contractor based in Southwest Florida. Founded by Marc Devisse in 2006, it specializes in residential and commercial construction with an emphasis on remodeling and roofing. It is also licensed in mold, water, and fire remediation. For more information, visit www.Tri-TownConstruction.com or call (239) 895-2058.
Tri-Town Construction LLC
***@tri-townconstruction.com
