Last call for golfers and sponsors - 8th Annual Tri-Town Classic Golf Tournament - Charitable Awards

8th Annual Tri-Town Golf Classic Tournament & Charitable Awards coming May 5

-- This is the last call for golfers and sponsors for the 8Annual Tri-Town Classic Golf Tournament & Charitable Awards on Friday, May 5, 2017 at Stoneybrook Country Club to benefit Valerie's House www.valerieshouseswfl.org. The four-person scramble golf tournament will start at 1:00 p.m., following check-in and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Plan to stay for the after party and awards at Duffy's at 21253 Stoneybrook Golf Blvd.Anticipation is running high this year for Tri-Town's new Classic Charitable Awards to recognize area individuals and businesses who give back to the community. Awards will go to the Most Charitable Large and Small Businesses, Community Volunteer, and Student Volunteer, in addition to the Tara Parla Passion Award to recognize an individual who pushed through crisis to help others.Remaining sponsorship opportunities range from $100 to $3,500. Get involved for a good cause by contacting Brandie Dickerson at (239) 826-4307 or Brandie@Tri- TownConstruction.com . Tickets for the tournament can be purchased at https://goo.gl/ oEoKW5 . Four players - $520; individual players - $130 ea.Tri-Town Construction LLC is a fully licensed and insured general and roofing contractor based in Southwest Florida. Founded by Marc Devisse in 2006, it specializes in residential and commercial construction with an emphasis on remodeling and roofing. It is also licensed in mold, water, and fire remediation. For more information, visit www.Tri-TownConstruction.com or call (239) 895-2058.