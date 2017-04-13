 
Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
19181716151413

Citrus Grove's Grand Opening On This Saturday, April 22nd

Griffin Residential Introduces New Home Community to Inland Empire
 
 
Citrus Grove 3A by Griffin Residential.
Citrus Grove 3A by Griffin Residential.
 
FONTANA, Calif. - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Griffin Residential unveils the new and thoughtfully designed residences at Citrus Grove during its model Grand Opening today, Saturday, April 22nd at 10 a.m. The beautiful models offer a fresh and unique approach to California living with natural textures, colors and details in each design; while the blend of indoor and outdoor living spaces captures the California spirit. The single-level and two-story home designs range from 1,746 to 3,100 square feet with up to 4 bedrooms and 3 baths and enjoy light-filled spaces, generously-sized backyards and optional outdoor California rooms on select home sites. Homebuyers will quickly find the distinct financial benefits that set Citrus Grove apart in Fontana's new home community with an attractive low 1.3% tax rate and no HOA. Anticipated pricing is from the mid $400,000s.

"We know the excitement of beginning a new chapter of life in a beautiful, brand new home. With Citrus Grove's selection of home sizes, including an exciting single-level, buyers will find the right home for their lifestyle, whether they're just starting out, looking for room to grow, or downsizing to simplify life," said Emily Griffin, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Griffin Residential.

Featuring refined modern aesthetic appointments, the floorplans at Citrus Grove have infused each residence with a warm and inviting sense of home. Every thoughtful detail enhances an appealing balance of form and function from the welcoming great rooms and inspiring gourmet kitchens that include granite countertops, spacious islands and walk-in pantries to the energy efficient amenities such as whole house fans and optional solar paneling that can help reduce utility expenses.

The charming single-level Residence One is an airy open floorplan convenient for homebuyers looking for the ease and comfort of single-level living.

Residence two offers a versatile floorplan with a first floor bedroom, home office and loft perfect for growing families. Residence Three shares the attributes of Residence Two with the addition of a spacious bonus room adding approximately 400 square feet ready to serve as a playroom, media lounge or personal gym; accommodating an array of lifestyles.

Citrus Grove is conveniently situated just moments away from trending new restaurants, cafes and shops in North Fontana. Nearby, students of all ages utilize San Bernardino County's largest library and technology center.

Municipal parks, recreational and sports facilities offer fun activities for everyone and destinations like Victoria Gardens, Pacific Electric Trail and Glen Helen Regional Park make for a lively outdoor experience. With easy access to shopping, schools and the 10 and 210 freeways, Citrus Grove delivers the luxury of convenience to everyday life.

View the floor plans and register today athttp://www.citrus-grove.com to receive updates on future phase releases. At http://www.Griffin-Residential.com , you can see all of the new communities that are open now or on their way, including Vintage Grove in Chino, Bella Vista Estates in Rancho Cucamonga and two locations in Riverside. Coming this summer – Oak Grove in Chino.

With its legacy beginning over 100 years ago, the Griffin family established a privately owned homebuilding and land development business that has been synonymous with the building of exceptional Southern California homes and communities. Griffin Residential is continuing that legacy with Citrus Grove by offering the highest quality construction, meticulous attention to detail and superior customer service.

