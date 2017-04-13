St. Louis Architect Schaub & Srote Welcomes New Project Architect, Gene Gibson

Contact

-- Schaub & Srote Architects, LLC. is pleased to announce the hiring of Gene Gibson as Project Architect and their newest addition to the growing architectural, structural engineering and interior design firm. Gibson, a licensed architect in the state of Missouri since 1987 and a graduate of Washington University's School of Architecture, comes to Schaub & Srote with over 40 years of experience in both residential and commercial architecture, design and structural engineering. Gibson's extensive experience ranges from custom residential, multifamily, historic renovation, and commercial projects including retail "big box" stores, auto dealerships, educational and athletic facilities, correctional facilities and food distribution centers. In addition, he has instructed years of architectural related courses at both college and high school levels."We are very pleased to welcome Gene to our firm," stated David Schaub, principal partner of Schaub & Srote. "His range of architectural expertise will allow us to increase production in our residential and commercial divisions."About Schaub & Srote: Schaub & Srote Architects provides full-service architectural, structural engineering and interior design expertise in both residential and commercial markets. The firm's residential segment is specialized in the design of luxury homes and estate properties, while the commercial segment specializes in project master planning, programming and architectural design. The history of Schaub & Srote dates back to 1992 when David Schaub founded Schaub Design Group, Inc. After nearly two decades in business, David and the Schaub Design Group united talents with Robert Srote and his emerging architectural firm Residential Masterworks. In 2012 Schaub & Srote Architects was born. In 2015 after finding success in many commercial projects, Schaub & Srote acquired John Lark & Associates, an accomplished architectural firm specializing in commercial planning and design. Since establishing, Schaub & Srote has created award-winning master planned communities and model homes, speculation homes, additions and renovations;along with notable multi-family projects and townhouses. The firm's commercial portfolio also includes more than thirty Shop 'n Save Supermarkets, numerous retail shopping centers, restaurants, office buildings, tenant finish and other specialty projects. Schaub & Srote continues to raise the benchmark while achieving national recognition and receiving numerous awards from institutions such as: Houzz.com, International Builder's Show, AGC of America, St. Louis Homes & Lifestyles, At Home Architect & Designer Awards. The firm is currently licensed in AZ, CO, IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, MS, NC, OH, TN, TX, and WI.For more information: