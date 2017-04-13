News By Tag
St. Louis Architect Schaub & Srote Welcomes New Project Architect, Gene Gibson
"We are very pleased to welcome Gene to our firm," stated David Schaub, principal partner of Schaub & Srote. "His range of architectural expertise will allow us to increase production in our residential and commercial divisions."
About Schaub & Srote: Schaub & Srote Architects provides full-service architectural, structural engineering and interior design expertise in both residential and commercial markets. The firm's residential segment is specialized in the design of luxury homes and estate properties, while the commercial segment specializes in project master planning, programming and architectural design. The history of Schaub & Srote dates back to 1992 when David Schaub founded Schaub Design Group, Inc. After nearly two decades in business, David and the Schaub Design Group united talents with Robert Srote and his emerging architectural firm Residential Masterworks. In 2012 Schaub & Srote Architects was born. In 2015 after finding success in many commercial projects, Schaub & Srote acquired John Lark & Associates, an accomplished architectural firm specializing in commercial planning and design. Since establishing, Schaub & Srote has created award-winning master planned communities and model homes, speculation homes, additions and renovations;
http://www.schaubsrote.com
