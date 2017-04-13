 
Industry News





Ikan Adds New Lights to Mylo LED Family at NAB 2017

 
 
HOUSTON - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Ikan has introduced some new additions to the Mylo LED family at this year's NAB Show held at the Las Vegas Convention Center from April 24-27. The Mylo LED light family now has the Mylo mini (MB4 (http://ikancorp.com/productdetail.php?id=2125&model=mb4)) and the Mylo soft (MSB8) lights.

The Mylo mini has high CRI LEDs (95+ CRI) with bi-color adjustability ranging from 3200K-5600K. The brightness of the light is consistent across all color temperatures. In addition, the beam angle is about 50 degrees, making it possible to light a large area with a single fixture. The Mylo mini is battery powered with Sony style "L" series batteries.

The Mylo soft lights have high CRI chip LEDs paired with a ½ stop soft diffusion panel. They are also bi-color adjustable from 3200K-5600K. With the Mylo soft lights, you have the option of using the Sony "L" battery or DV battery.

Both the Mylo mini and Mylo soft lights have a large yellow knob on the back, allowing you to control the light with a few simple clicks. In addition, the LED readout gives you the ability to see and make precise measurements. Built out of strong steel tension knobs, the Mylo can easily lock into place. With proven Ikan barn doors, you can easily shape the light. The Mylo mini is available as a single LED light or in kits that include stand bags, light bags, and compact stands.

"The Mylo mini has four hundred and twenty LEDs packed into a compact package, making it a portable and extremely bright light," says Barry Garcia, Product Manager.

For more information on the new Mylo LED lights, stop by Ikan's booth (C10919) at NAB or check out ikancorp.com.

About Ikan

Ikan International designs, manufactures, and distributes a variety of award-winning products used in film, video and photographic productions worldwide. The company continues to keep pace and get ahead of the ever-accelerating technology curve. Ikan Corp offers high quality video monitors, a full range of lighting equipment, camera support rigs, teleprompters, gimbals, and accessories for both studio and field production. Ikan products are sold through authorized dealers located in more than 50 countries around the world and at www.ikancorp.com. Ikan Corp's reputation is emblematic of the company's mission to "build quality products that creative people want and need at a reasonable price," as well as founder Kan Yeung's philosophy "to always put the customers first and take care of them — no matter the situation."

