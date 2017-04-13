News By Tag
Urban Land Institute To Highlight Generational Expertise
Panel of Real Estate Industry Experts to Offer "Women in the Workplace: Growing in Every Generation"
The event, which will engage participants in a robust conversation on how cross-generational expertise can have a powerful impact on the future of the real estate and building industry, is planned from 6 to 8 p.m. on April 26at Gensler, located at 4675 MacArthur Court in Newport Beach.
According to a survey of 34,000 workers conducted by McKinsey & Co. and LeanIn.org (https://www.wsj.com/
Speaking as a traditionalist (born before 1946), Nina Gruen, author of Believe It or Not: The Challenges Facing One Professional Woman a Half Century Ago (https://www.amazon.com/
That perspective uniquely informs the practices of future generations, such as those experienced by Nairi Siddiqi who hails from Generation Y, which includes Millennials and those born between1982-
The panel will be moderated by Julie Brinkerhoff-
All of the panelists will take questions and offer their thoughts on how to effectively weave generational knowledge and expertise across generations to continue to advance innovations in the real estate and building industry.
"We love the opportunity to bring such incredible talents and expertise into one room and have it shared so freely with others, because we all benefit from the experiences of others, especially in the competitive and always-change real estate and building markets," said Christine Obnial, a Millennial and Women's Leadership Initiative Executive Committee member.
The Urban Land Institute's Women's Leadership Initiative (WLI) was established to promote the advancement of women, throughout their careers, as leaders within the real estate industry. Goal was to increase the number of women who serve in leadership positions; increase the visibility of women leaders and increase the number of women who are active and support the development of young women members as leaders in ULI and in their professions.
To learn more about the Urban Land Institute Orange County / Inland Empire event and tickets, call (714) 342-2965 or visit http://www.orangecounty.uli.org
